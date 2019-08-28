Both Dubuque Hempstead cross country programs opened their seasons strong on Tuesday.
The Mustang boys placed all five of their runners in the top 12, including individual champion Ryan Winger (16 minutes, 31 seconds), to race past Marion, 94-32, to win the team title at the Mount Vernon Invitational in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Emma Holesinger was fourth in the girls race in 20:25 as the Mustangs’ top three girls finished 4-5-6 to claim the team title over North Scott, 52-84.
Shaelyn Hostager was fifth in 20:31, and Hannah Brown was sixth in 20:48.
Mason Suarez and Derek Leicht finished 4-5 for the Hempstead boys.
The West Delaware boys finished ninth and the girls placed 12th.
Wahlert girls cruise — At DeWitt, Iowa: Gabby Moran won the individual title in 20:08, and the Golden Eagles claimed the top six individual places and seven of the top nine to win the DeWitt Central Invitational over the host Sabers and Maquoketa.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Wahlert 126, Cedar Rapids Washington 57 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Alaina Schmidt, Tori Michel and Karlie Welbes contributed to four wins each as the Golden Eagles swept the 12 events in the season opener.
Iowa City High 121, Hempstead 64 — At Loras: Samantha Fish won the 100 backstroke and swam on the winning 200 medley relay for Hempstead in the loss.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 124, Senior 61 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Anna Pfeiffer won the 50 and 100 freestyles, and Claire Wedewer took the individual medley to pace Senior.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cascade 3, MFL/Mar-Mac 2 — At Cascade, Iowa: Abby Welter recorded four aces and 15 kills, and Jess Hoffman added 15 digs and 42 assists as the Cougars outlasted the Bulldogs, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17, 14-25, 15-13.
East Dubuque 2, Southwestern 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Paige Middendorf floored seven kills and added two aces, two blocks, a dig and an assist, and the Warriors swept the Wildcats, 25-16, 25-20, on a neutral court.
Galena 2, Southwestern 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Maggie Furlong finished with six kills and a block as the Pirates swept the Wildcats, 25-10, 25-18.
Lena-Winslow 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Lena, Ill.: Jenna Korte tallied two kills and four blocks as the Hornets fell to the Panthers, 25-13, 25-12.
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Kickapoo 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Skylar White tallied a team-high 18 kills and added five aces, five digs and a block as the Timberwolves swept Kickapoo, 25-3, 25-9, 25-16.
Decorah 3, Prairie du Chien 0 — At Decorah, Iowa: Gabby Toberman scored five kills, and Lily Krahn added eight digs and an ace as the Blackhawks lost to Decorah, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Trinity Christian 2, Clarke 0 — At Palos Heights, Ill.: Stevie Eide made nine saves for the Pride (1-1), but Trinity scored twice in the second half to win.