Boston College turned to one of its most distinguished hockey alums to succeed Hall of Fame coach Jerry York.
Greg Brown, an all-American defenseman who later served on York’s staff for 14 seasons, will return to the Eagles as head coach after leading the Dubuque Fighting Saints to their second-winningest season in the USHL’s Tier I era. With Brown on staff, Boston College never finished below .500 and reached the NCAA tournament 11 times.
Boston College announced the move this afternoon.
Brown, who turned 54 in March, led the Saints to a 40-16-3-3 record and second place in the Eastern Conference in his first season as a head coach at any level. That marked the second-most wins in Dubuque’s Tier I history, behind only the 45 by the 2012-13 Clark Cup championship team. Dubuque lost in the second round of the playoffs.
As a player at Boston College, Brown was a two-time finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to the top college hockey player in the country, and an all-American in both 1989 and 1990. One of only three players to be named Hockey East player of the year twice, he led the Eagles to two conference championships and earned a spot in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.
A second-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 1986, Brown played 13 seasons of professional hockey, including 94 games over four seasons with the Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets. He spent the final eight seasons of his playing career in Europe.
Brown represented the United States in the 1988 and 1992 Olympics, as well as six world tournaments. He later served as an assistant coach for USA Hockey in the World Junior Championships, highlighted by a gold medal in 2017 and a bronze medal a year later.
Following his playing career, Brown joined his alma mater and worked alongside York for 14 seasons – the first eight as an assistant and the final six as the associate head coach. He left Boston College in 2018 to join the coaching staff of the New York Rangers.
The Rangers dismissed David Quinn and his staff last spring after three seasons, and Brown accepted the position in Dubuque in late June to gain the head coaching experience he felt he needed to prepare for an eventual move to an NCAA Division I program.
The Dubuque opening certainly will draw considerable international interest, based on the history of the team developing coaches for higher levels of hockey. Jim Montgomery won two Clark Cups in three seasons with the Saints before becoming the head coach and a national champion at the University of Denver. Matt Shaw landed an assistant coaching position at perennial power North Dakota after leading the Saints for two seasons.
Jason Lammers parlayed two seasons in Dubuque into a head coaching position at Niagara. And Oliver David most recently moved from Dubuque to an assistant coaching position in Switzerland’s top professional league after four years as head coach.
Brown served as Dubuque’s fifth coach since the franchise returned to the USHL in 2010-11. In that time, the Saints have never finished below .500 and have never missed the playoffs.
A long-time favorite among Boston College alumni to replace York, Brown certainly will be stepping into some big shoes.
York, 76, announced his retirement on April 13 after 50 seasons as an NCAA Division I head coach, including 28 at Boston College. The winningest coach in NCAA hockey history, he won one national championship at Bowling Green in 1984 and four more at Boston College in 2001, 2008, 2010 and 2012.
York finished his career with 1,123 wins, including a record-setting 41 in NCAA tournament games. He led the Eagles to nine Hockey East Tournament titles and 12 regular-season championships, including at least a share of five of the last seven.
York coached four Hobey Baker Award winners (including former Saints standout and current Calgary Flames all-star Johnny Gaudreau), along with 17 NHL first-round draft picks, 12 Stanley Cup champions and dozens of players who enjoyed lengthy careers in the NHL.