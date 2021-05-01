Galena’s Taylor Hilby and East Dubuque’s Anna Berryman were each unanimous all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division first-team selections with the release of league honors on Friday.
Stockton’s Kenze Haas and Warren’s Claire Riedl were also unanimous first-team picks. Galena’s Paeton Hyde and Grace Wilhelm, along with Scales Mound’s Anniston Werner, also made the first team.
Hilby was a hard-hitting sophomore for the Pirates, racking up 110 kills in a shortened season for 4.2 kills per set. She chipped in 80 digs. Also a sophomore, Hyde delivered 63 kills and 63 blocks. Wilhelm, a senior, had 184 digs for 6.6 per set as the Pirates finished 13-2 overall and 12-1 in the NUIC.
Berryman, a junior outside hitter, was a force for the Warriors at the net in a strong season. East Dubuque finished 7-9 overall, but went 6-2 in league play.
Haas, a junior, delivered 150 kills for the Blackhawks for 4.5 per set. She also added 124 digs and 18 blocks.
A junior, Riedl was all over the floor for Warren, closing with 42 digs, 32 kills, 26 blocks and 13 aces.
Only a freshman, Werner had a standout first varsity season for the Hornets with 80 kills, 57 assists, 41 digs and 26 blocks.
Second-team selections included East Dubuque’s Hailey Heiar and Ali Barklow; Galena’s Kate Moran; River Ridge’s Emma Kloss; Stockton’s Brynn Haas; and Warren’s Sydni Sigafus.
East Dubuque’s Sharon Mai, Scales Mound’s Taylor Korte and Warren’s Emilie Slichenmyer were tabbed honorable mention.