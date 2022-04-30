The Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge track program performed at a high level on Thursday night at the Christopher Becker Memorial Invitational in Cuba City, Wis.
In the 16-team event, the tri-op claimed gold in the boys standings with 150 points, and the girls took home runner-up with 98 points. Lancaster captured the girls title with 121 points.
For the boys, Dawson Feyen and Bradley Huseman went 1-2 in the 100 meter dash, and both ran on the winning 4x400 relay. Feyen also won the triple jump and anchored the second-place 4x100 relay. Matt Foote and Arthur Horn finished 1-2 in both the 1,600 and 3,200 races. Ali Alhamdani placed third in both the high jump and long jump.
For the girls, Addison Albrecht captured three golds, winning the 100, 200 and triple jump. Hanna Lacey took home gold in the 300 hurdles, third in the 100 hurdles and third in the high jump. Anna Scott placed third in the triple jump. Avery Engle was fourth in the 1,600 while Arianna Pedrin took fifth in the 800.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Hempstead 6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Sydney Thoms (No. 1), Riley Weber (2), Madison Lewis (4) and Maddie Brosnahan (6) earned singles wins to power the Mustangs to victory.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Mustangs drop pair — At Roos Courts: Jake Althaus won both of his matches at No. 1 singles, but Dubuque Hempstead lost twice by 5-1 scores to Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Linn-Mar.
Linn-Mar 8, Dubuque Wahlert 1 — At Marion, Iowa: Roan Martineau secured a win at No. 2 singles in the Golden Eagles’ loss to the Lions.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 3, West Branch 0 — At West Branch, Iowa: Ka’Lynn DeShaw scored twice and Gwen Schroeder made 12 saves as the Mohawks blanked West Branch.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Saints scored the game-winner in the first half to hold off the Mustangs, despite Aidan Rhoad’s 10 saves.
West Branch 4, Bellevue Marquette 2 — At West Branch, Iowa: Mika Lensker scored twice for the Mohawks in the road loss.
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 3, Riverdale 2 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Cubans managed just four hits, but plated three runs in third inning to provide all the offense necessary. Blake Bussan tripled and recorded the win on the mound.
Southwestern 11, Iowa-Grant 1 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Peerson Kephart went 3-for-4 with a triple, and Tyler Brotzman added two hits as the Wildcats downed Iowa-Grant in six innings.
East Dubuque 4, Durand/Pecatonica 3 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Sam Huntington had two hits, Brody Tashner a double, and Eben Sertle won on the mound for the Warriors.
Warren/Stockton 7, Galena 2 — At Galena, Ill.: Alex Marsden had two hits and tossed a five-hitter on the mound to earn the win for the Warhawks.
PREP SOFTBALL
Potosi/Cassville 28, Black Hawk 2 — At South Wayne, Wis.: Kylie Reuter drilled a home run as the co-op racked up 14 hits in the blowout win.
Argyle 3, Benton/Shullsburg 0 — At Benton, Wis.: Camden Russell pitched effectively over seven innings, but Benton/Shullsburg’s offense was shut down.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Clayton Ridge 188, Central Elkader 226 — At Elkader, Iowa: Jackson Hefel shot a 44 and earned medalist honors as the Eagles won a dual at Elkader Golf & Country Club.
Kirsch leads Arrows — At Platteville, Wis.: Noah Kirsch earned medalist honors with a 77, leading Lancaster to a 371 to win a five-team meet at Platteville Country Club.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Luther 5, Loras 0 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Duhawks wrapped up their season with a loss in the American Rivers Conference tournament semifinals.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Loras 1-0, Luther 0-8 — At Decorah, Iowa: Loras won the opener behind another pitching gem from Ashlyn Hemm, but managed only two hits in a Game 2 defeat.
MEN’S GOLF
Spartans 4th, Duhawks 5th — At Muscatine, Iowa: Dubuque finished fourth and Loras fifth in a weather-shortened American Rivers Conference championship. Alex Staver led UD with a 71-35-37-83—224. Loras was paced by Dominic Leli’s 78-36-39-78—231.