For the second straight week, the scoreboard elicited quite the reaction from Avery Schmidt.
This one felt a whole lot better.
The Dubuque Wahlert junior shattered the school record and set a new city record with a 56.95 in the 100-yard backstroke in the Iowa girls state swim meet preliminaries Friday night in Marshalltown. She came back on Saturday and took seventh in the finals with a 58.83.
“Oh my gosh, it’s amazing, and I’m so happy I could get on the school record board,” Schmidt said Saturday. “My sister (Alaina) is on there a few times, and I really wanted to get on there with her.
“No way did I think I’d go that fast. I thought I’d hit it pretty close to the school record. But to go 56.95 … I was just so excited. I was just blown out of the water when I heard it was a city record, too. I didn’t even know they had city records.”
Schmidt became the first Dubuque girl to swim under 57 seconds in the backstroke. Tori Michel set the school record of 57.67 in 2016, and Hempstead’s Clare Slagel owned the city mark since 2011. Slagel went on to become a two-time national champion at Luther College.
“We’ve been talking about this record all season,” Wahlert coach Emily Snyder said. “Each time a practice set was hard or she didn’t like it, I’d say, ‘Do you want to break the record or not?’ But for her to break it by so much, all of us were blown out of the water. We were all celebrating like crazy.
“She went from swimming a 00 to a 58 at regionals, then she skipped the 57 barrier all together when she went 56.95. At this level of swimming, it’s not very common to skip a whole time barrier, and she’s done it a couple of times.”
Last week at the Hempstead Regional meet, the scoreboard gave Schmidt a puzzled response. She won the regional title in 58.48, but the scoreboard listed her second. Meet officials corrected the scoring and crowned her champion.
Schmidt posted the highest finish among the city schools this weekend.
Waukee took the team title with 357 points, 97 ahead of runner-up Ames. Senior placed 18th with 22 points, Wahlert tallied 12 points for 26th, and Hempstead did not score.
Senior scored Dubuque’s first points of the state meet with an 11th-place finish in the 200 medley relay. The Rams tallied 12 points in the event.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Vantiger (backstroke), senior Maci Boffeli (breaststroke), sophomore Molly Gilligan (butterfly) and senior Tabi Monahan (freestyle) swam a 1:50.73. Last week, they set a city record by winning the Hempstead Regional meet in 1:49.32.
Senior added 10 more team points with a 12th-place showing in the 400 freestyle relay. Gilligan, Vantiger, Monahan and Boffeli combined for a 3:40.38.
“The state experience is always awesome,” Boffeli said. “We had such a fun time here, like we do every year. Maybe we didn’t finish above our seeds, but we left it all in the pool, and that’s all you can ask.
“All of us worked so hard the whole season and had some great swims this weekend. It was a great last day of the season, even though it was the last swims of our high school careers for myself and Tabi. There were definitely some tears after the 400 free relay.”
Gilligan and Boffeli served as alternates in individual finals after the preliminary races on Friday night. Gilligan finished 18th in the 50 freestyle, and Boffeli took 18th in the 100 breaststroke.
Schmidt (backstroke), sophomore Kelly Snyder (breaststroke), senior Natalie Kelzer (butterfly) and senior Taylor Weig (freestyle) swam the 200 medley relay in 1:55.64 to give Wahlert a 22nd-place finish. The Golden Eagles then took 30th in the 200 freestyle relay when junior Brooke Wuebker, freshman Taylor Borgerding, freshman Kayla Wuebker and senior Jamie Schmid swam a 1:44.27.
The Eagles finished 24th in the 400 freestyle relay. Brooke Wuebker, Schmidt, Kayla Wuebker and Schmid swam a 3:47.79.
Hempstead advanced all three of its relays to state for the first time in seven years. And the future looks bright, as nearly all of the members of the state team are underclassmen.
The Mustangs’ sophomore quartet of Nora Davis (backstroke), Emma Oberhoffer (breaststroke), Callie Dolphin (butterfly) and Kenzie Tomkins (freestyle) swam a 1:57.14 to finish 28th in the 200 medley relay. Tomkins, senior Jaelyn Tigges, sophomore Kate Duehr and Davis placed 31st in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.95.
Hempstead saved its best for last, placing 22nd in the 400 freestyle relay. Tomkins, Tigges, Duehr and Davis went 3:46.89 a week after setting the school record in 3:45.67.