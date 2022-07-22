Western Dubuque, Dubuque Wahlert, Dubuque Hempstead, Cascade and Beckman Catholic placed three players each on the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s first-team all-district squads, released Thursday.
In all, 20 area players earned first-team recognition and 13 more landed second-team honors across the four classes.
Western Dubuque, which will play Davenport Assumption for the Class 3A state championship tonight in Iowa City, landed junior left-handed pitcher Isaac Then, senior first baseman Garrett Kadolph and sophomore second baseman Jake Goodman on the all-Northeast District first team. The squad also included Wahlert senior right-handed pitcher Aaron Savary, junior outfielder Ryan Brosius and junior utility man Bryce Rudiger, along with West Delaware senior utility man Luke Kehrli. Maquoketa senior pitcher Mitchell Roeder made the Southeast District in Class 3A.
Hempstead senior second baseman Cole Swartz, senior outfielder Kellen Strohmeyer and junior utility man Jonny Muehring received first-team all-Northeast District in Class 4A, along with Senior catcher Ray Schlosser, also a senior.
Cascade senior pitcher Jack Carr, senior outfielder Tanner Simon and freshman utility man Cooper Hummel earned first-team all-Northeast District in Class 2A. They were joined by Beckman senior catcher Owen Huehnergarth, junior outfielder Luke Schieltz and sophomore utility man Luke Sigwarth.
The Class 1A Northeast District squad included Edgewood-Colesburg junior pitcher Cael Funk and freshman outfielder Pryce Rochford.
The Class 3A second-team honorees included: West Delaware junior pitcher Peyton Aldrich, senior third-baseman Lukas Meyer and senior utility man Connor Funk; Western Dubuque senior catcher Bryn Vantiger and junior outfielder Caleb Klein; Wahlert junior second baseman Patrick Fitzgerald and senior utility man Carson Cummer; and Maquoketa junior utility man Kasey Coakley.
Beckman senior pitcher Nick Schmidt and Cascade senior second baseman Justin Roling made the second team in Class 2A.
In Class 1A, Maquoketa Valley freshman pitcher T.J. Cook and senior outfielder Michael Schaul made the second team along with Bellevue Marquette senior outfielder Zachary Templeton.
