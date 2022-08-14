CASCADE, Iowa — The 24-hour rule took on a whole new meaning for the Key West semi-pro baseball team on Sunday afternoon.

Typically, a team gives itself 24 hours to digest a big win or loss. But the Ramblers used that time frame to win three games and two more tournament championships. Key West defeated Cascade, 9-4, for the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoff championship after edging Rickardsville, 3-1, in the semifinals earlier in the day.

