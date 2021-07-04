The entire lineup got into the act Saturday morning, when the West Delaware baseball team rolled to a home sweep of Benton Community in a WaMaC Conference make-up doubleheader.
Eight different players had at least one hit in a 12-2, five-inning romp in the first game, and six different hitters contributed to a 5-0 shutout in the second game. West Delaware improved to 14-16.
Conner Funk and Luke Kehrli had two hits apiece, and Jared Voss and Will Ward drove in three runs apiece in the first game. Kyle Cole also had a pair of RBIs in support of winning pitcher Lukas Meyer, who scattered five hits in five innings.
In the second game, Cole went 3-for-3, Logan Woellert and Tyrus Werner had two hits apiece, and Kehrli drove in two runs. Voss earned the win with six innings of four-strikeout, one-hit ball, and Spencer Mullen closed out the win with one inning of one-hit relief.
(Friday’s late games)
Dubuque Senior 1-2, Cedar Falls 0-8 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Drew Zillig scattered seven hits while throwing 105 pitches in an eight-inning complete game victory for the Rams in the opener. Cole Smith went 2-for-4, and Gavin Guns and Ray Schlosser hit back-to-back doubles in the top of the eighth inning to give the Rams the lead. In the nightcap, Senior took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, but the Tigers rallied for six in the bottom half to take command.
Western Dubuque 2-6, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-5 — At Farley, Iowa: Bryn Vantiger went 6-for-6 with three RBIs, and Tucker Nauman had a pair of hits in each game as the Bobcats improved to 15-14 with the MVC sweep. Nauman drove in both runs, including the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth, and pitched a complete game in the opener. Ryan Klostermann fanned six in six innings of work, and Collin Reuter earned the save in the nightcap.
Maquoketa Valley 14, MFL/Mar-Mac 8 — At Monona, Iowa: Tony Offerman and Matthew Schaul both went 3-for-5, and Offerman drove in four runs as the Wildcats improved to 18-5 with the non-conference win. Parker Sternhagen added two hits and two RBIs, and Michael Schaul drove in a pair while picking up the win on the mound.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Bellevue 5, Dyersville 0 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Isaac Sturm went 2-for-3 in support of winning pitcher Shaun Logan in the second round of the Rickardsville Tournament. Nolan Cavanaugh went 2-for-3 with a double for Dyersville, which won the Farley and Worthington tournaments just prior to Rickardsville.
Bellevue will play Key West in Monday’s second semifinal. Zwingle meets Epworth at 6:30 p.m. in the first semifinal, with the winners meeting for the title on Wednesday.
SEMI-PRO SOCCER
Union Dubuque 3, Cedar Rapids 3 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Quincy Ott, David Palma and Jonathan Velasquez scored goals as Union settled for a tie with Cedar Rapids.