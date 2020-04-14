Local golfers might be getting a little antsy these days with limited access to area golf courses. The Iowa Golf Association and Rick Brown are here to help.
Iowa Golf Hall of Fame member Brown — a 2017 inductee and 11-time Iowa Sportswriter of the Year for his coverage of the sport with the Des Moines Register — authored “Golden Harvest: Iowa’s Rich Golf History,” a detailed account of the game’s history in Iowa and commissioned by the IGA. The hardcover, 496-page book is written in narrative form and is available for purchase at the IGA’s website, iowagolf.org.
“I thought I had a good grasp of the history of the sport in my native state. I was wrong,” Brown told iowagolf.org. “I’ve learned so much during the research for this book. I hope you find the stories as interesting as I did. I probably missed an important thing or two along the way, but I can tell you the research and reporting were done with due diligence. If you read this book, you probably have a deep and abiding love for the game of golf.”
Brown had a 37-year career at the Register, working as an editor, reporter and columnist. He started covering golf in 1982 and did so until retiring from the newspaper in 2015. The veteran writer dives deep into Iowa’s history with golf in detailed accounts.
Iowa is the home to major champions Jack Fleck, Judy Kimball and Zach Johnson. It’s also the home to 254 nine-hole golf courses, the most of any state in the nation. It has produced many champions who had success in and out of Iowa, such as Jack Rule, Steve Spray, Barb Thomas Whitehead, Ann Casey Johnstone, Lucile Robinson, Art Bartlett, John Jacobs, Mike McCoy, Gene Elliott, Sean McCarty, Ken Schall, Joe Brown, Edith Estabrooks, Rudy Knepper and many more — whose stories are chronicled.
The book also touches on less familiar stories, such as Harry Vardon and Ted Ray playing an exhibition round in Sioux City in 1920. Or Byron Nelson, in the middle of his record 11 straight victories on the PGA Tour in 1945, losing an exhibition match in Dubuque. Most of the game’s greatest players, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Walter Hagen, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Patty Berg and Babe Didrikson Zaharias, have played in Iowa. And the state has also hosted an impressive collection of events, from the U.S. Amateur to the U.S. Senior Open and the Solheim Cup.
The story of George Roddy — the first African-American golfer in University of Iowa history — who captained the team but wasn’t allowed to play in a Big Ten Championship because of the color of his skin, is also detailed.
There’s also the story of Iowa’s greatest con man and golf champion, Floren DiPaglia.
The pages are bursting with classic Iowa golf stories, and that just may be enough for local golfers to get their fix until they can swing their clubs on the open fairways once again.
“It’s amazing how much work Rick did in researching and writing this chronicle of Iowa’s golf history,” IGA executive director Chad Pitts said in a press release. “This book gives the reader a much deeper dive into stories they already knew as well as introducing them to some amazing things that we didn’t know anything about until now.”