Dorian Fiorenza floored 11 kills and added 31 assists as the Loras men’s volleyball team swept Illinois Wesleyan, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14, on Saturday at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
Cameron Menini added eight digs for the Duhawks, who improved to 16-3 overall on the season.
Park 3, Clarke 0 — At Parkville, Mo.: Michael Jenkins had 10 kills for the Pride (6-18) in the 25-19, 25-13, 25-11 sweep defeat on the road to Park.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Benedictine 11, Dubuque 7 — At Oyen Field: Zach Schmitt, Sam Todd and Giovanni Silva scored two goals apiece, but the Spartans (1-4) lost to Benedictine.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Spartans drop pair — At UD: The Spartans dropped a 9-0 match to Grand View and a 7-0 decision to Wisconsin Lutheran.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.