Dorian Fiorenza floored 11 kills and added 31 assists as the Loras men’s volleyball team swept Illinois Wesleyan, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14, on Saturday at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.

Cameron Menini added eight digs for the Duhawks, who improved to 16-3 overall on the season.

Park 3, Clarke 0 — At Parkville, Mo.: Michael Jenkins had 10 kills for the Pride (6-18) in the 25-19, 25-13, 25-11 sweep defeat on the road to Park.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Benedictine 11, Dubuque 7 — At Oyen Field: Zach Schmitt, Sam Todd and Giovanni Silva scored two goals apiece, but the Spartans (1-4) lost to Benedictine.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Spartans drop pair — At UD: The Spartans dropped a 9-0 match to Grand View and a 7-0 decision to Wisconsin Lutheran.

Recommended for you