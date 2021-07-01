Dubuque Hempstead wasted very little time taking care of business on Wednesday.
The Mustangs used an eight-run second inning to end the first game after five innings, then Kenzie Tomkins threw a three-inning no-hitter in the second game as Hempstead routed Cedar Rapids Washington, 13-1 and 13-0, on Wednesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Carleigh Hodgson and Brooke Hanson each had a double among their two hits in the opener for Hempstead. Peyton Paulsen threw a two-hitter.
Mady Pint, Lydia Ettema and Katelyn Hammerand had two hits apiece for the Mustangs in support of Tomkins in the second game. Hammerand had two triples.
Dubuque Senior 5-0, Anamosa 3-5 — At Wiegand Field: Sophie Link went 2-for-4 and scored two runs, and Aubree Steines and Sam McDonald drove in two runs apiece in the opener as the Rams split with Anamosa. Senior was held to four combined hits in 10-0 and 3-2 losses at Cedar Rapids Xavier on Tuesday.
Iowa City High 10-10, Dubuque Wahlert 0-0 — At Iowa City: Julia Busch, Isabelle Pfeiffer and Myla Breithaupt had the Golden Eagles’ only three hits in a pair of losses at the Little Hawks.
PREP BASEBALL
Iowa City Liberty 12-0, Dubuque Wahlert 0-5 — At Petrakis Park: Wahlert rebounded from a shutout loss in the opener to pitch a shutout of its own in the nightcap. Zach Callahan needed just 64 pitches for a complete-game, two-hitter with five strikeouts, as the Golden Eagles split and gave head coach Kory Tuescher his 200th career victory.
Dubuque Hempstead 6-6, Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-10 — At Core Field: Kellen Strohmeyer homered and drove in two runs, and John Cornelius went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs in the opener as the Mustangs split with the Saints.
Riedl earns all-state honors — Warren/Stockton’s Matthew Riedl, a senior catcher, was named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 1A all-state team.
(Tuesday’s late games)
West Delaware 4, De Witt Central 1 — At Manchester, Iowa: Kyle Cole went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to lead the Hawks to victory over their former WaMaC Conference rivals. Will Ward hit a solo home run in support of winning pitcher Luke Kehrli, who struck out nine in a complete-game five-hitter.
Clayton Ridge/Central 6, Sumner-Fredericksburg 3 — At Sumner, Iowa: Drake Ostrander went 3-for-6 with three RBIs, and Caleb Helle, Caden Helle, Brandon Thiese, and Elliot Kelly added two hits each in Clayton Ridge/Central’s 15-hit attack. Clayton Ridge/Central improved to 8-16.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Dyersville 8, Peosta 7 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: TJ Deardorff went 3-for-4, Riley LeGrand and Nolan Baumhover added two hits each, and Luke Schieltz homered, as the Whitehawks won in the first round of the Rickardsville tournament.
Dyersville will play either Cascade or Bellevue in the second round on Friday.
Dubuque Packers 2, Balltown 0 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Austin Clemens pitched five innings of no-hit ball, and Jakob Kirman secured a one-out, one-batter save to lead the Packers in the first round of the Rickardsville Tournament on Tuesday. Charlie Jaeger took the hard luck loss, allowing just one earned run in seven innings of work.
The Packers play Epworth in the second round tonight.