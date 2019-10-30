I didn’t know where to begin.
By the time I could sit down and pen Tuesday’s Western Dubuque-Wahlert regional volleyball recap, I found myself struggling to jam every exciting detail of the match into a story fit for print.
That’s because this was a match that truly had everything, even though it fell one set short of five. Players on both sides scrapping for every point. Coaches deploying genius strategy to try to out-game the other. Intensity. Passion. Screams. Cheers. Tears. Parity. Triumph and heartbreak.
I’m familiar with such an environment. It’s just that usually I don’t see a volleyball match quite like this until I travel to Cedar Rapids for the state volleyball tournament. That’s still two weeks away.
From the fans to the players to the coaches to the refs — my kudos to you on a terrific show at Wahlert Gym on Tuesday night.
“It was crazy. Loud, but it felt so good,” said Meredith Bahl, a sophomore on the Bobcats. “Our coach constantly talks about our mental game. When we lose a point, we have to stay up and come back and win the next point. … We play at a higher level than people think we are.
“It felt amazing. The best feeling ever.”
WD still needs to win its next match in order to make it to the U.S. Cellular Center. The Bobcats host a Clinton squad with a deceiving 13-22 record on Monday. The River Queens were in this very situation last year — traveling to Dubuque County for a chance to clinch a state tournament berth (against Wahlert in 2018).
The Bobcats, meanwhile, are relatively untested. This is a team that starts a trio of sophomores in Bahl, Maddie Harris, and Maddy Maahs as well as two freshmen — Libby Lansing and Ella Meyer. These players were barely in junior high the last time WD made it this far, a 2016 regional final loss to those same Golden Eagles.
And yet, the Bobcats have confidently hurdled every obstacle this postseason (at least in this reporter’s view). Despite its youth, you have to like WD’s chances the way this team is playing right now. Don’t crown them, but it takes a certain moxie to take down a program like Wahlert’s in the Eagles Nest and end one of the state’s longest state title winning streaks. Not to mention WD is the first team to halt one of the state’s top killers — Kansas State recruit Aliyah Carter — short of U.S. Cellular Center.
“They were fearless. They were here to win and they proved that for sure,” WD coach Megan Scherrman said. “They’ll come in tomorrow ready for practice. They have a goal and they have their mind set to something and it showed today.”
Tuesday’s match presented so many brilliant volleyball vignettes that ultimately got cut from my story. But there were tons of moments that either took my breath away (or made me laugh) that I wanted to unpack here:
WD’s energy — I’ve played and/or coached volleyball for the last 15 years, but I’m still not sure the point when on-court enthusiasm reaches “too much.” But, boy, were the Bobcats fired up on Tuesday night.
Harris jumped so high after every kill that I swear her ponytail reached the top of the antenna at one point. Bahl was pumping her fist so hard that I thought she was going to throw her shoulder out. Every point scored on WD’s side was a celebration.
By the third set, I thought the Bobcats had run out of gas, because they were literally gyrating after every play (that’s the lone game they lost in the match). They picked it up in the end, especially over the final stretch, and that kind of energy appeared to have a crippling effect on the typically steady Eagles.
Coaching brilliance — I wouldn’t want to oppose Wahlert’s Lindsey Beaves or Scherrman. Not only are their teams well-coached, but fans got to see both flex their in-game I.Q. on Tuesday as well.
Beaves rotated her lineup to start Set 3 in order to give Carter a favorable blocking matchup and it paid off big time for the Eagles. Seven of her match-high 23 kills came in that frame and Wahlert outscored the Bobcats, 25-18.
So, rather than guess what Beaves might do to start Set 4, Scherrman countered by waiting to see where Carter was lined up by starting the fourth with two reserves in the spots of Maahs and Claire Horsfield. After the lineups were checked, she then subbed her starters back in to keep the blocking advantage against Carter.
That’s a level of coaching brilliance that I don’t think I fleshed out as well. It’s a move I haven’t seen before, and it’s possibly a big reason why the Bobcats took Set 4.
A terrific era ends — I’m not here to play favorites, but I can’t deny that it’s been a pleasure riding shotgun with the Golden Eagles the last three years (so much of a treat that I wrote a book on it). This streak saw Wahlert clinch its state-record 20th championship featuring legends of Dubuque volleyball — starting with Mackenzie May (who’s now tearing it up at UCLA) and culminating with some absolutely stunning performances by Carter.
All good things come to an end, but this is certainly a storied period in the Eagles’ excellent history of volleyball and it will be reflected fondly upon for years.
Passing of the torch? — The Bobcats still have a lot to prove before they can say they’ve taken any reins from Wahlert. But, given how this season has unfolded, I am curious if Tuesday’s match signified somewhat of a baton pass between the two programs in the interim.
From the beginning, this WD team has had a terrifying feel to it. Like any young team, the Bobcats lost some matches this year they probably shouldn’t have. There’s no denying, though, that these girls are straight up ballers.
We’ll see how far they can take this year’s run. Given the way these young pups are already playing — fluid, scrappy, passionate, articulate — WD is not a team I’d want to be drawn against for the next few postseasons.
If there’s one opinion I trust on the sport, it’s Beaves’.
“They are a solid team. Fundamentally, mentally tough,” she said after their match. “We just got out-hustled.”