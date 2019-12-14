With the big stars gone from last season’s state runner-up squad, Dubuque Senior appeared ripe to finally be picked off by city rival Dubuque Wahlert.
Turns out these new-look Rams were more than up to the task in keeping their win streak alive and well against the Golden Eagles.
Daquon Lewis was a terror at the top of Senior’s full-court defensive pressure and scored 20 points, Tyler Schuster added 19 points and Cain McWilliams chipped in 12 as the Rams pulled away from the Golden Eagles, 76-55, in Mississippi Valley Conference play on Friday night at Nora Gymnasium for their seventh straight win over their city rivals.
“We were pretty nervous, I’m not going to lie,” Lewis said. “We just kept fighting through it and kept picking each other up when things went bad. We had to keep our heads up and keep pushing each other. We worked hard and made it happen.”
Senior hasn’t dropped a game to Wahlert since February 2016.
“It feels good,” Schuster said. “We just have to keep the energy up and keep running with it.”
The Rams (2-0) had to work for it after a rough first quarter, as the Eagles (1-2) came out firing. Cael Schmitt scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the opening frame as Wahlert built a 20-12 advantage.
“We just had to keep our heads up,” Schuster said. “We knew we were down early, but the way we play is so fast we can get back in it any time. That’s what we had to do.”
Senior responded in the second quarter with a 17-8 run, capped with Cooper Medinger’s drive to the basket for a 29-28 lead and sparked by the Rams’ 1-2-2 three-quarter court press. Lewis added a steal and score at the top of press, then Schuster tacked on a bucket to give Senior a 35-29 edge at the half.
“Wahlert couldn’t have started off any better in the first quarter, they really played well,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “I think we wore them out and they got tired in the second half. We kept putting the pressure on and found a press that was really giving them some problems. They weren’t hurting us like they did in the first quarter. We executed it and put the ball in the hoop.”
The Rams kept up the pressure in the second half. Jacob Schockemoehl — who finished with 13 points — drilled a 3 to cut Wahlert’s deficit to 46-41 late in the third quarter, but Senior allowed them to get no closer. Lewis continued to be a pest at the top of the press and scored back-to-back layups off steals to push the lead to 12 early in the fourth quarter, and it only grew larger from there.
“I just kept reading their eyes and knew they wanted to throw it back across the court,” Lewis said. “I finally got one and that started it. But a lot of guys are stepping up and that’s very big for us.”