The game appeared over just more than 21 minutes in.
It’s a 90-minute game for a reason.
Loras erased a four-goal deficit, and Mark Broderick scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 99th minute as the Duhawks beat Dubuque, 5-4, in extra time on Wednesday night at the Rock Bowl.
“We press hard and work hard the whole game,” Broderick said. “We knew we were going to get a lot of chances. We were down 4-0 and still had a good amount of chances, it was just matter of getting them in the back of the net.”
Dubuque scored four times in the first 21 minutes and 6 seconds, but Loras cut into the deficit 6 minutes later, then used a flurry of three goals in a 17-minute span midway through the second half to draw even with 13:50 to play.
Dubuque (9-5-1, 4-2 American Rivers Conference) had a chance to take over sole possession of first place in the conference after Central beat Simpson, 2-1. Instead, Loras (13-4-1, 5-2) found itself alone in first, two points ahead of Luther, Simpson and Dubuque.
Loras can clinch a share of the conference title with a win over Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday. Dubuque closes the regular season with home matches against Simpson and Coe.
Dubuque struck first on a corner kick in the 6th minute as the ball bounced through the hands of Loras goalkeeper Jack Monson and Victor Bremstedt was there to slam home the rebound. Johnny Kraemer made it 2-0 in the 13th minute after another corner kick escaped Moston’s grasp.
Gloire Luwara beat Monson through run of play just four minutes later for a 3-0 lead, and Mathias Ericcson threaded a shot through traffic to make it 4-0 with just less than 23 minutes left in the half.
Broderick started Loras’ rally 6 minutes later, slotting home a cross from Kevin Kucaba to trim the deficit to 4-1 with 17:07 left in the half.
Zeus Huerta scored on a rebound with 29:34 left in the second half to trim the deficit to 4-2, and Zeke Kyoore poked a shot through with just less than 16 minutes left. Tigrio Huerta’s goal 3 minutes later drew Loras even and set up Broderick’s heroics.
“I saw it in their eyes at halftime. They weren’t done,” said Loras coach Dan Rothert. “We’re here to have fun, and soccer can stink sometimes. It did obviously to start. But then we got the goal at half ... and that gave us just a little bit of confidence going in. And then you saw it, man. That was wild.”