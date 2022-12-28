The Dubuque Fighting Saints return from an 11-day United States Hockey League holiday break tonight with the first of two games on consecutive nights.
Here is a capsule look at the games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (11-9-1-1) AT WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (14-9-0-0)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Young Arena
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The Saints won, 5-2, in Waterloo on Oct. 29. They meet a total of six times this season, and all six will count in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints lost their final three games before the holiday break and were outscored by a combined 16-2. That stretch marks their longest winless streak of the season to date and included a pair of shutout losses … Ryan St. Louis — who contributed a goal and seven assists in seven games to help USA Hockey win the World Jr. A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario – missed the final four games before the break and returns to the lineup. Associate head coach Evan Dixon also represented the Saints in Cornwall … The Saints will be without goaltender Marcus Brannman, who is representing Sweden at the World Junior Championships … Brayden Morrison, the son of former Hobey Baker Award winner and long-time NHL standout Brendan Morrison, will join the team after leaving the University of Wisconsin after a season and a half.
Scouting Waterloo: The Black Hawks have gone 6-4-0 in their last 10 games to rise to third place in the USHL’s Western Conference. They are tied for the fourth-most goals in the league at 82 and have allowed the second-fewest goals at 64 ... Waterloo had three representatives — defenseman Sam Rinzel and forwards Gavin Lindberg and Garrett Schifsky — on Team USA’s roster for the World Jr. A Challenge. Head coach Matt Smaby served as an assistant for the Americans.
Cowbell Cup standings: Cedar Rapids leads the Cowbell Cup standings with a 4-2-1 record for nine points, followed by Dubuque (4-1-0, 8 points), Waterloo (3-4-0, 6 points) and Des Moines (2-3-2, 6 points.)
YOUNGSTOWN PHANTOMS (11-8-3-1) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS
When: 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Ice Arena
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The teams split a two-game series Nov. 11-12 in Youngstown. The Phantoms rolled, 7-2, in the opener, and the Saints needed a shootout to take the second game, 6-5. The teams meet a total of seven times this season.
Scouting Youngstown: The Phantoms rank sixth in the USHL with 81 goals scored and fifth in goals against at 68. They have gone 6-3-1-0 in the last 10 games to move into fifth place in the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of the Saints … This will be the Phantoms’ first game back after the break. It also marks the first time Dubuque native Blake Bechen, will play at Dubuque Ice Arena, after starring for the local high school team two years ago. He has contributed two goals and six points in 17 games in his rookie season … Goaltender Jacob Fowler and defenseman Andrew Strathmann also won golds with Team USA at the World Jr. A Challenge … The Phantoms will host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Feb. 23 in the USHL Cleveland Classic at First Energy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. Five days earlier, Ohio State will host Michigan in an outdoor game at the same stadium.
Alumni report: San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning, a member of the Saints’ 2012-13 squad that won the Anderson Cup and Clark Cup, became the third member of his family to play 400 NHL games earlier this month. His father, Brian, and his uncle, Jim Benning, also accomplished the feat.
