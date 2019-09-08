Colin Schuetz probably has a sore arm today.
The UW-Platteville quarterback slung 45 passes, completing 23 for 373 yards and four touchdowns and the Pioneers edged East Texas Baptist, 38-30, on Saturday at Pioneer Stadium in the teams’ season opener.
After playing to a 17-17 tie at halftime, Schuetz had a pair of long TD throws to keep Platteville (1-0) out in front. He tossed a 58-yard score to Tyler Knigge to open the third quarter, giving the Pioneers a 24-17 lead. At the start of the fourth, Schuetz connected with Donald Allender for a 57-yarder and a 30-24 lead.
After East Texas tied the game on its ensuing drive, Schuetz capped the following Platteville series with a 15-yard touchdown to Bo Babich with 9:08 remaining in what was ultimately the game-winning drive.
The Pioneers head into their bye week before hosting Thomas More on Sept. 21 .
No. 3 UW-Whitewater 42, Dubuque 7 —At Whitewater, Wis.: Three different Whitehawks had 67-plus rushing yards and the Spartans couldn’t get it done on the ground.
Alex Peete had two scores with 79 yards rushing, Ronny Ponick added a touchdown on 80 yards rushing and Jarod Ware found paydirt as well on 67 yards to lead Whitewater (1-0). As good as the Whitehawks were on the ground, they were equally stout defensively holding the Spartans’ run game in check, outgaining UD, 248-25 in rushing.
Emanuel Jenkins led the Spartans with nine solo tackles in the loss. UD takes on Pacific next week in its home opener at Chalmers Field.
UW-Eau Claire 35, Loras 3 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: The Blugolds (1-0) took a 21-0 lead into halftime before Timmy Tischer’s 20-yard field goal out of the break put the Duhawks (0-1) on the board. UW-Eau Claire outgained Loras in total yards, 362-221, with running back Austin Belot leading the Blugolds with 168 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Dubuque Wahlert grad Noah Sigwarth was 11-for-32 passing for 96 yards and an interception for the Duhawks while Elijah Thomas was the team’s top rusher with 77 yards on seven attempts.
Loras welcomes Benedictine to the Rock Bowl next week for its home opener.
Missouri Valley 44, Clarke 6 — At Marshall, Mo.: The Pride fell to 0-2 after the program’s first-ever road game after spotting the Vikings (2-0) a 34-6 lead by halftime. Tim Evitt’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Darius Hernandez to start the second quarter served as Clarke’s lone score in the contest.
Nathan Dettmer finished with six total tackles and a sack for the Pride and leads the team in both categories through two games in the season. Evitt Was 12 of 19 for 88 yards along with an interception. Clarke was outgained in total yards, 496-209.
The Pride return home to Dalzell Field next week to welcome No. 18 Evangel.