08312022-kurtross2
Buy Now

Kurt Ross, Clayton Ridge quarterback

 Contributed

Kurt Ross had himself a night Friday, both on the ground and through the air.

The Clayton Ridge senior quarterback completed 12 of 21 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-12 win over Postville in the season opener. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week also rushed 14 times for 103 yards and an additional two touchdowns.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.