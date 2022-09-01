Kurt Ross had himself a night Friday, both on the ground and through the air.
The Clayton Ridge senior quarterback completed 12 of 21 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-12 win over Postville in the season opener. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week also rushed 14 times for 103 yards and an additional two touchdowns.
“Kurt is an electric football player and just a tremendous leader both on and off the football field,” Clayton Ridge football coach Matt Moser said. “You can tell the other kids respect and look up to him. We haven’t had a leader like this in a while.”
Ross is in his first year at the quarterback position after playing safety and wide receiver since his sophomore year.
“I played quarterback once last year, and knew I would most likely take on that position this year since we are limited at that spot,” Ross said. “During the summer camps, the receivers and I were able to develop some solid chemistry, and I knew we would be able to throw the ball a lot more this season.”
Ross connected with Kylar Millard six times during Friday’s game for 85 yards and a touchdown, while also finding Jace Fassbinder three times for 97 yards and two scores.
“I feel like I have decent accuracy, and when one of my receivers wasn’t open, another option was there for me to connect with,” Ross said. “Our line did a phenomenal job when I was sitting in the pocket giving me time to find them. It was a really great start for us.”
Added Moser: “Kurt did a great job of putting the ball where it needed to be, and he did so while handling a lot of bad snaps. He was a really good receiver for us last season, so we knew he wouldn’t miss a beat when moving to the quarterback position.”
Ross said that the team has used last season’s finish as a motivating factor for this year.
“We didn’t do as well as we would have liked, so we’ve put in the work and are hoping it pays off,” he said. “When Friday’s game started, we knew our energy was above and beyond and that we were going to start the season with a bang. We wanted to show people that we are for real this year.”
Ross, who is a five-sport athlete for the Eagles, has had to undergo his share of adversity this past year. He tore his labrum during the final week of the baseball season and has been attending physical therapy ever since.
“I know what I can and can’t do, and it’s just something I have to deal with right now,” he said. “This is my last year of high school sports, and they are what I love to do. I just want to take care of it until I can do something about it at the end of the school year.”
