Zyla Wright doesn’t waste much time, and she certainly doesn’t look like a first-year wrestler. That doesn’t bode well for her future opponents.
Wright and teammate Jolee Strohmeyer won by fall, and five other Rams won by forfeit as Senior beat crosstown rival Hempstead, 42-38, on Monday night at Moody Gymnasium.
“I think I’m just a quick learner,” said Wright, a freshman who registered her pin just 19 seconds into the second period.
Hempstead won seven of the nine contested matches, and Katelyn Brokus’ pin at 235 pounds gave Hempstead a 38-24 lead with three matches left, but the Rams won each of those by forfeit to come away with a victory.
It’s the first time a Senior varsity wrestling program has won a dual against Hempstead in more than a decade. It was the first meeting between the girls programs.
“It feels really great to be a part of history like this,” Strohmeyer said.
The Rams opened the dual with a forfeit victory from returning state medalist Hannah Reel at 115.
Hempstead’s Shayla Murphy bumped up a weight from prematch introductions and earned a 22-6 technical fall over Lily Hayes at 120.
That set the stage for Wright.
Hempstead’s Rayna Timmerman chose to start the second period in the top position but Wright, a freshman from Dubuque Senior, immediately reversed Timmerman onto her back. Wright was celebrating her 10th pin of the season a few seconds later.
“I’m just quick on my feet and quick getting up,” Wright said. “When we’re at practice I mostly go on bottom to try to get up, because the other person usually chooses top.”
Wright improved to 14-2.
“Zyla brings to the table attitude and confidence. She’s just overly athletic and strong,” Rams coach Keith Kohl said. “What she lacks in technique, she makes up for with being aggressive and knowing how to control her body in certain situations. She has a natural feel for the sport and I hope she sticks with it because she’s been really awesome for us.”
Hempstead’s Kendra Rohner pinned Grace Merfeld in 1:41 at 130, Ayla Osterkamp earned a 3-2 decision over Senior’s Alyssa Seippel at 135, and Annabelle Blanchard pinned Hailey Bowman in 5:13 at 140 as the Mustangs took a 20-12 lead.
Senior’s Strohmeyer stopped Hempstead’s run with a pin of Melia McDonnell in 3:47 at 145.
“I was just preparing myself for any situation and telling myself I’m going to win, because that’s what I’m going to try to do,” Strohmeyer said.
But Kenadi Frederick started a new run for the Mustangs, sticking Karise Benson in 39 seconds at 155. Lydia Hefel followed with a pin of Anaya Ross in 1:14 at 170.
Senior’s Averie Bartolotta picked up a forfeit victory at 190 before Hempstead’s Katelyn Brokus pinned Abby Gauff in 5:33 at 235 in the final contested match of the night. But Senior’s Carly Hefel (100), Emma Klein (105) and Kennedy Stolk (110) won by forfeit in the final three matches.
