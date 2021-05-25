Penalty kick shootouts arrive with a dose of heartbreak for one side.
Except, it didn’t come for Dubuque Wahlert on Monday.
Chris Schmitt stood tall in goal and saved the decisive kick in the shootout, and four different Golden Eagles converted their chances as Wahlert survived Davenport Assumption, 1-0, in an Iowa Class 2A substate semifinal at Steele Field.
The Eagles (9-8) advanced to play at No. 1-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-5) in Wednesday’s final.
“Not much action for me during the game, but once the PKs came, I don’t know. Nervousness, excitedness, everything was going through my head,” Schmitt said.
Tyler Dodds, Brant Perry, Murphy Newlin and Nathan Donovan scored in the shootout for Wahlert. Assumption had a player hit the post in the second round after a lengthy delay caused by his own coach, and Schmitt stopped Sam Burkhart’s PK in the fourth round to clinch the victory.
“Best game of the year, by far,” Wahlert coach Dan Block said of Schmitt. “No question whatsoever. Best game of the year so far. Easily.”
And it was a little bit like déjà vu for some of the Eagles. Donovan said this game reminded him of the team’s 2019 substate opener against Clear Creek-Amana, a scoreless match that ended with a 1-0 Wahlert victory in a shootout — at the same end of the field, no less.
“Same type of game. We had plenty of chances, we just couldn’t convert,” Donovan said. “We just battled through. Things didn’t go our way a lot of the game. I had a missed PK, we had plenty of chances we should have put in, but our perseverance really showed through today.”
In fact, both teams missed a penalty kick in regulation.
Assumption’s Liam Nolan missed high in the 11th minute. Donovan’s shot was wide with 9:40 left in the second half.
Dodds converted his PK in the first round, but the shootout was delayed for several minutes in the second after Assumption coaches challenged Wahlert’s use of John Valdez in the shootout.
Valdez had been issued a yellow card in the closing minutes of the second overtime, but was ruled eligible for the shootout by the center referee. The ensuing debate left the Knights’ Daniel Jung standing at the spot and he eventually hit the post when the shootout resumed.
Perry and Assumption’s Roberto Medrano converted. Newlin, who replaced Valdez in the lineup, calmly knocked his home. Evan Boldt and Donovan both converted in the fourth round, putting the game in Schmitt’s hands.
“One thing I learned recently is if they sidestep over, they’re going to their dominant side,” Schmitt said. “When I saw him sidestep over, I immediately took one foot off the line, ready to go to my right side where he was kicking it.”
Schmitt got his gloves on the ball, safely deflecting it away from the goal.
“I jumped up, started screaming,” Schmitt said. “I couldn’t keep myself under control after that.”