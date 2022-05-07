Saturday wasn’t officially senior day for Dylan Pardoe.
The fifth-year Duhawk still made it a memorable way to kick off his final home series with Loras.
Pardoe delivered a one-out walk-off single in the first game, then drove home the go-ahead runs in the second game as the Duhawks swept Simpson, 7-6 and 7-4, at Petrakis Park, clinching the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye for the American Rivers Conference tournament.
“I’ve kind of been struggling lately and we always preach just stick to what you know and believe in yourself,” Pardoe said. “I think having a good group of guys around me makes it a lot easier and takes a lot of the pressure off. It just so happened today. Maybe nerves, the jitters. Whatever it was, it was a good day.
“Two wins, I’m more happy with that than my own personal (stats). But I’ll take it.”
He finished the day 6-for-7 with four RBIs as Loras improved to 31-8 overall and 15-8 in the A-R-C. Simpson, which is coached by former Loras player and assistant coach Nathan Roling, slipped to 18-20 (9-14 A-R-C) and will not play in the conference tournament. The teams close the regular season with a single game today.
“I’m really happy for Dylan because, I think it was last year, we played Simpson and he grounded into a double play to end the game for us and he came up with, No. 1 the first game the game-winner, and then even this (second) game just to get a little separation,” Duhawks coach Carl Tebon said. “He played really well today. I’m happy for him and I hope we can continue that on to the tournament for sure.”
Nick DiBenedetto homered in the seventh inning of the opener to kickstart a Loras offense that scored five of its seven runs over the final three innings and trailed, 6-2, entering the bottom of the eighth. DiBenedetto tripled home two more runs in the eighth and scored on Ryan Wohlers’ sac fly. Pardoe scored the tying run on Dakota Church’s single later in the inning.
Pardoe stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the ninth and dropped a single into right field to drive Max Cullen home with the winning run.
“I put two really bad swings on it to start the at-bat and I was down immediately. I kind of told myself no matter what, I have to get a piece of bat on the ball, do whatever I can,” said Pardoe, who finished the opener 4-for-4. “I just kind of blooped it out to right and it worked out. Thankfully, Max had enough speed to get home there, because I was a little worried.”
Rogers, Cullen and DiBenedetto had run-scoring hits for an early lead, and Wohlers brought home the go-ahead run on a sac fly in the fifth inning of the second game.
Pardoe’s single to left in the sixth broke a 4-all tie.
“He left it kind of center-cut for me,” said Pardoe, who added a run-scoring single in the eighth. “My approach all day had been thinking away and adjusting, so thankfully it was right down the middle.
“It’s nice to have guys on base. That helps a ton. It was a good day.”
After closing out the regular season today, the Duhawks will set their sights on the conference tournament next week, hosted by regular-season champion Buena Vista.
“Baseball is a sport where you just want to be routine and if you can continue to play well, it sure doesn’t hurt the ego right? Especially the confidence side of things,” Tebon said. “I hope that we can just continue to play well and come up with big hits.
“I don’t think we fielded it that well today, but the big hits and situational baseball, we did pretty well.”