Garrett Baumhover’s reverse layup off an inbounds pass with 9 seconds remaining lifted the Western Dubuque boys basketball team to a 58-57 victory over Iowa City West in its regular-season finale on Thursday night in Epworth, Iowa.
Baumhover led the Class 3A No. 8-ranked Bobcats (15-4) with 19 points. Dylan Johnson added 14.
Dubuque Senior 75, Iowa City High 43 — At Iowa City: Cain McWilliams scored 14 points, Kendrick Watkins-Hogue added 11 and Sam Akins and Jim Bonifas had nine apiece as the Rams (9-8) closed the regular season with six straight wins.
Dubuque Hempstead 66, Iowa City Liberty 46 — At Iowa City: Michael Duax scored 24 points and Kellen Strohmeyer added 20 as the Class 4A No. 6-ranked Mustangs (15-4) blew past the Lightning.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 64, Dubuque Wahlert 56 — At Wahlert: Carson Cummer netted 14 points as the Golden Eagles (8-9) dropped a tight game to the Saints (10-10).
Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Turkey Valley 52 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings (17-5) used a 40-27 run in the second half to pull away in their Class 1A district semifinal. Ed-Co advanced to Tuesday’s district final to face South Winneshiek, which upset defending state champ Wapsie Valley.
Scales Mound 65, River Ridge 38 — At Hanover, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo scored 19 points as the Hornets cruised past the Wildcats.
Stockton 55, West Carroll 27 — At Stockton, Ill.: Ian Broshous dropped 19 points and the Blackhawks topped West Carroll.
Warren 62, Durand 37 — At Warren, Ill.: Masyn Neff scored 13 points as the Warriors routed Durand.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fennimore 48, Kenosha St. Joseph 44 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles won their 13th straight game in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal and advanced to Saturday’s sectional final to meet SWAL rival Mineral Point.
Lake Mills 57, Prairie du Chien 56 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored 16 points, but the Blackhawks were nipped in their WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal to close their season.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 84, Wartburg 80 — At Loras: The Duhawks (5-2, 3-1 American Rivers Conference) held off the Knights behind Rowan McGowen’s 25 points.