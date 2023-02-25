KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Nagy is back in a familiar role. The Chiefs on Friday made an expected move within the coaching staff by promoting Nagy from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. Nagy replaces Eric Bieniemy, who recently accepted the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator position with the Washington Commanders. Nagy first joined the Chiefs staff in 2013 as the quarterbacks coach before receiving a promotion in 2016 to offensive coordinator, a title he held for two seasons (2016-17). Nagy then become the head coach for the Chicago Bears in 2018 but was fired after the 2021 regular season. Chiefs coach Andy Reid brought back Nagy in February 2022 to serve as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach. The hiring also reunited Nagy with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whom the Chiefs selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.
Jaguars extend former Iowa QB Beathard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard signed a two-year contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, keeping him from hitting free agency next month. Beathard spent the last two seasons as Trevor Lawrence’s backup. He played in six games, with most of the work coming in mop-up duty. He’s 2-10 as an NFL starter, with all 12 starts coming during his three seasons with San Francisco.
Fickell promotes Letton to tight ends coach
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has promoted Nate Letton from quality control coach to tight ends coach, enabling him to have the same role he filled on Luke Fickell’s Cincinnati staff last season. Fickell, now the Wisconsin head coach, originally selected former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli as his tight ends coach. Guidugli has since left Wisconsin and is expected to take over as Notre Dame’s QB coach.
Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer OC
FRISCO, Texas — Brian Schottenheimer is taking over as offensive coordinator for Dallas, with the Cowboys still planning on coach Mike McCarthy taking on play-calling duties. Schottenheimer’s move from consultant to Kellen Moore’s replacement was announced Friday along with the rest of the changes to McCarthy’s staff. The 49-year-old Schottenheimer joined the Dallas staff last season after a season as passing game coordinator in Jacksonville that followed a three-year stint as the offensive coordinator for Russell Wilson in Seattle. BASEBALL
Tennessee suspends coach Tony Vitello
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee suspended baseball coach Tony Vitello on Friday for the Volunteers’ weekend series with Dayton while university officials, Vitello and the NCAA handle a violation in the program. Officials announced the suspension right before the Volunteers (3-2), ranked as high as No. 3 in one major poll, opened a three-game set with Dayton. Josh Elander is replacing Vitello as acting head coach, and the university said in a statement an update will be provided Monday.
Machado draws first pitch clock violation
Tick, tock, Manny Machado. Better watch that pitch clock. Baseball’s new timing device made its big league debut on Friday during a limited schedule of spring training openers and wouldn’t you know it, it was Machado, the San Diego Padres’ All-Star slugger, not a pitcher, who was called for the first violation. Machado found out the hard way that the pitch clock works both ways. He wasn’t fully in the batter’s box and alert to the Seattle Mariners lefty Robbie Ray as the 15-second clock wound under 8 seconds in the bottom of the first inning. BASKETBALL
Kermit Davis out as Ole Miss coach
OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi coach Kermit Davis’s tenure is over, his team mired in a four-game losing streak and in last place in the Southeastern Conference standings. Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said Friday the school and Davis “have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately.”
No. 16 Xavier runs past Seton Hall
NEWARK, N.J. — Souley Boum scored 23 points, Colby Jones had 19 and the two combined on a decisive run early in the second half in leading No. 16 Xavier to an 82-60 victory over Seton Hall on Friday night. golf
Suh leads, Kirk fires a 62 at Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — There have been about 7,200 rounds played at the Honda Classic since it moved to PGA National 17 years ago. Only two of those were better than the one turned in Friday by Chris Kirk. Kirk shot an 8-under 62 in the second round, moving him to 9 under for the week and one shot behind Justin Suh (64) at the tournament’s midway point. Kirk had an eagle and six birdies, hitting 16 greens and taking advantage of no wind blowing in the morning.
