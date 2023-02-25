KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Nagy is back in a familiar role. The Chiefs on Friday made an expected move within the coaching staff by promoting Nagy from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. Nagy replaces Eric Bieniemy, who recently accepted the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator position with the Washington Commanders. Nagy first joined the Chiefs staff in 2013 as the quarterbacks coach before receiving a promotion in 2016 to offensive coordinator, a title he held for two seasons (2016-17). Nagy then become the head coach for the Chicago Bears in 2018 but was fired after the 2021 regular season. Chiefs coach Andy Reid brought back Nagy in February 2022 to serve as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach. The hiring also reunited Nagy with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whom the Chiefs selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

TH wire services

