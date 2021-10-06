The Loras College vs. University of Dubuque men’s soccer rivalry has been pretty evenly matched lately.
The teams battled to a draw last spring and have split the series over the last four years. So, it’s no surprise that Wednesday night’s battle at the Rock Bowl was more of the same.
Gavin Wooldridge’s header at the 58:14 mark broke the tie and was the decisive goal, as the Spartans downed the Duhawks, 3-2, under the lights.
UD improved to (7-3-1, 3-0-0 American Rivers Conference) with its fourth straight victory and sits atop the league standings. The Spartans have outscored opponents, 30-13, as they look to make a run at a second straight conference title after claiming it outright in last spring’s alternate season.
Loras (6-5-1, 1-2-0) dropped its third contest in a row.
Dubuque Wahlert grad Jared Block gave the Duhawks an early lead at the 7:41 mark when he converted a flying header off a perfectly placed corner kick by Kevin Kucaba.
The teams rather evenly controlled the possession for the next 20 minutes before the Spartans tied the match in electrifying fashion.
Eloi Niybizi controlled a pass in open space and displayed incredible footwork to fake out the Duhawk defenders. Niybizi dropped the ball to a trailing Gloire Luwara for a wide open game-tying score at 26:14.
Draek Littler gave the Spartans the lead 8 minutes later. Darren Gray corralled a deflected ball deep in the zone and connected with Littler, who drove it home for a 2-1 advantage.
But the Duhawks had an answer. At the 39:53 mark, Block lofted a beautiful throw-in from 25-yards out and landed it perfectly on the head of Loras leading scorer Patrick Clancy, who received the pass at its highest peak and headed it past UD goalkeeper Christoffer Rastock to tie the game, 2-2.
Each team finished the first 45 minutes of play with six shots in an up-and-down, fast-paced first half of play.
Wooldridge’s emphatic header early in the second half gave the Spartans the lead for good, but the Duhawks had plenty of opportunities. They outshot UD, 13-7, in the final 45 minutes, but the Spartans defense held.
Loras had a ferocious attack in the final 3 minutes with multiple shots at close range. Block’s header at 86:53 nearly tied the game but hit the crossbar.