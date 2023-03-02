Entering last year’s Illinois girls state basketball tournament with a 31-3 record, it may be far-fetched to label Galena a Cinderella story. But the Pirates were first-timers to Redbird Arena, and their near championship run caught many by surprise.
Pirates’ junior Taylor Burcham knows that won’t be the case this time around.
“There is always a target on our back,” Burcham said after Monday’s supersectional victory over Chicago Hope. “Since Day 1, teams play super hard against us because they want us to lose every time. That’s been one of our biggest motivators to make it back (to Redbird Arena) this year.”
Galena has been the consensus No. 1 team in Class 1A, ranked at the top of all eight of the Associated Press polls released this season. Burcham said, instead of feeling the pressure of staying atop the field, her team used it as a driving force to make it back to Normal.
“I think 100 percent we used it as motivation because everybody is gunning for us and we just wanted to go back to state, and we did it,” Burcham said.
Galena appears in its second straight state tournament today when it meets Okawville in the Class 1A semifinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Redbird Arena in Normal, Ill.
The winner will face either Champaign St. Thomas More or Christopher in Saturday’s championship. The semifinal losers will meet tonight at 7 p.m. in a consolation contest.
Here is capsule look at today’s matchup:
GALENA
Overall record — 34-1 (Northwest Upstate Illini Conference champions)
Final ranking — Class 1A No. 1
Road to Normal — Regional quarterfinal: Warren, 63-22; Regional semifinal: River Ridge/Scales Mound, 48-28; Sectional semifinal: Pecatonica, 42-24; Sectional final: Orangeville, 48-17; Supersectional: Chicago Hope Academy, 53-21
Stat leaders — Gracie Furlong (17.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.1 apg); Addie Hefel (16.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.6 apg); Taylor Burcham (10.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.3 apg)
State tournament history — Second appearance; runner-up in 2022
OKAWVILLE
Overall record — 32-4 (Cahokia Conference champions)
Final ranking — Class 1A No. 2
Road to Normal — Regional quarterfinal: Dupo, 71-14; Regional semifinal: Nokomis, 50-10; Sectional semifinal: Jacksonville Routt Catholic, 69-34; Sectional final: Carlyle, 63-41; Supersectional: Havana, 58-45
Stat leaders — Alayna Kraus (19.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2 apg); Briley Rhodes (12.9 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.4 apg); Madisyn Wienstroer (5.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg)
State tournament history — Eighth appearance; 1994, 2000 state champions
OUTLOOK
There’s no question that today’s semifinal contest will be the most grueling matchup either side has faced in quite some time. Both teams breezed through regional and sectional play with little adversity. In its five postseason contests leading up to the state tournament, Galena outscored its opponents, 254-122, while Okawville breezed through regionals and sectionals, 311-144. Galena has held the top spot in the rankings all season, but Okawville has stayed hot on its trail.
The Rockets never dipped below No. 4 in the AP rankings, and saw themselves start and finish the season ranked second in 1A. Two of Okawville’s losses came to Class 2A top-ranked Qunicy Notre Dame, which will also be competing in today’s state semifinals. Another came at the hands of Alton, which finished the season ranked No. 3 in 4A, Illinois’ largest class. Galena’s lone defeat of the season was to Class 2A No. 3-ranked Byron, also a state semifinalist at this year’s tournament.
There’s a strong argument to be made that the two top teams in Class 1A will be facing each other in today’s first semifinal.
