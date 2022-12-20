Ninth-ranked teams watch out: The Loras women’s basketball team has your number.

Silvana Scarsella scored a game-high 24 points, Sami Martin added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Duhawks knocked off No. 9-ranked Babson, 73-52, at the Cruzin’ Classic on Tuesday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

