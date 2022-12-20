Ninth-ranked teams watch out: The Loras women’s basketball team has your number.
Silvana Scarsella scored a game-high 24 points, Sami Martin added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Duhawks knocked off No. 9-ranked Babson, 73-52, at the Cruzin’ Classic on Tuesday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Loras had defeated then-No. 9 UW-Eau Claire, 88-79, on Dec. 10. The Duhawks (8-2) are now 2-0 against ranked opponents this season after going 0-7 in such games last year.
Madison Fleckenstein and Emerson Whittenbaugh added 10 points apiece for Loras, which is off until hosting its holiday tournament Dec. 29-30.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 59, Linn-Mar 37 — At Marion, Iowa: Tevin Schultz scored 13 points, Devonta Jackson added 10, and the Rams surged ahead after outscoring the Lions, 32-12 in the second half.
Cedar Falls 52, Western Dubuque 45 — At Epworth, Iowa: Kanyon Bryte led the Bobcats with 12 points, Colton McIlrath added 10, but the Tigers held off WD.
Bellevue Marquette 72, Calamus-Wheatland 27 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Spencer Roeder scored 12 points, Kannon Still added 11, and 11 different Mohawks scored in a rout of Cal-Wheat.
Cuba City 81, Prairie du Chien 44 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Cody Houtakker scored 21 points, Reece Rosenkrantz added 11 and Max Lucey 10, and the Cubans routed the Blackhawks.
Darlington 61, Dodgeville 48 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds built a 12-point halftime lead and held serve in the second half for a win over the Dodgers.
Cassville 62, Riverdale 46 — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Comets rolled to a non-conference road win over Riverdale.
Byron 46, Stockton 29 — At Forreston, Ill.: Dustin Oppold scored 11 points to lead the Blackhawks in a loss to Byron at the Forreston Tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Linn-Mar 64, Dubuque Senior 48 — At Nora Gym: The Lions opened the game on a 20-8 run and never looked back in a win over the Rams.
Waterloo West 65, Dubuque Wahlert 48 — At Wahlert Gym: The Wahawks led by 10 after the first quarter and pulled away to beat the Golden Eagles in their Mississippi Valley Conference matchup.
Cedar Falls 54, Western Dubuque 50 (OT) — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The Bobcats battled again, but fell to the Tigers in overtime.
Calamus-Wheatland 49, Bellevue Marquette 45 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Gwen Schroeder led Marquette with 20 points, Megan Kremer added 11 and Elise Kilburg 10, but Cal-Wheat held off the Mohawks’ rally.
North Linn 69, Maquoketa Valley 34 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Lynx doubled up the Wildcats in a Tri-Rivers Conference contest.
Darlington 62, Iowa-Grant 32 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Redbirds throttled the Panthers in their SWAL matchup.
River Ridge (Wis.) 59, Southwestern 37 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Timberwolves beat the Wildcats in a non-conference clash.
Potosi/Cassville 57, Wisconsin Heights 42 — At Mazomanie, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville led, 30-22, at halftime and built on to its advantage in the second half of a win over Wisconsin Heights.
BOYS SWIMMING
Dubuque Hempstead 109, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 60 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: Michael Rhett Gilbertson and Kyle Powers contributed to three wins apiece, while Kyle Powers, Mason Lemm and Abd Ul-Haq contributed to two apiece as the Mustangs rolled. Gilbertson swam on the winning medley relay and won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, while Powers swam on the medley and 400 free relays and won the 500.
BOYS WRESTLING
Dubuque Wahlert 54, Bellevue 18 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jerren Gille (126), Lincoln Oberfoell (132), Brody Schmidt (152), Matthew Nachtman (170), Kenny Petraitis (182) and Dylan Seay (285) won by fall as the Golden Eagles beat the Comets.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Dubuque Wahlert 36, Bellevue 18 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Penny Kelly (130) and Ruby Duehr (145) recorded pins, and the Golden Eagles beat the Comets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.