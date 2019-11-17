I once put a lid on the best player in Iowa Class 2A this season.
I was summoned one summer day to play a 6-on-6 grass volleyball tournament in Galena, Ill., and in the very first match we took on none other than Jada Wills — who on Friday was named the Iowa Class 2A state tournament team captain after guiding Dyersville Beckman to its first championship match since 2000.
During our match, the ball found its way to the outside for Wills to put away, but against me she didn’t have a prayer. She swung as hard as she could into my arms and I put the thing straight down into the turf on her side.
It was pretty embarrassing, I’d say. That block hit the ground so hard that (at least in my recollection) a ball-sized crater remained in the aftermath. In no way am I embellishing this story. Absolutely not.
OK — maybe it helped that that epic volleyball showdown took place back in 2016 when Wills had just graduated junior high and I was only a few seasons removed from a four-year letter-winning career for the Clarke University men’s volleyball team. And it probably didn’t hurt that at the time, I stood a full 7 inches taller than her at 6-foot-3.
Also, we’re just not going to talk about the next couple of plays, in which eighth-grader Wills expertly tooled her spikes off of my block for points.
No — that moment where I stuffed Jada is something I’m going to brag about for years to come. If I ever have grandkids, it’s one of the first stories I’m going to tell them.
I’m kidding, of course. On a serious note, I doubt something like that would happen if Jada and I ever cross paths on the court again. I’ll be 31 on Monday. My body aches for no reason sometimes and I’m not as spry as I was on that day in Galena (my playing days at Clarke were also pretty negligible to begin with since I was a career backup).
But the real reason is because Jada is legit. Since that summer, she’s spent four years on the Iowa high school scene proving that. At the state tournament, players in the best shape of their lives keyed on stopping her and couldn’t.
Jada amassed more kills in her final five prep matches (68) than I managed in four college seasons (61). She gets the last laugh.
“She’s been amazing right from the start,” Trailblazers coach Todd Troutman said of Wills, weeks ago after his team punched its ticket to state. It was almost a premonition of her fate to be named the tournament’s best player, despite defeat.
Wills (who is committed to play Division I at Drake University next year) transferred from Dubuque Hempstead to Beckman this year. Troutman certainly appreciated the move.
“I couldn’t feel happier for her,” he said. “I hope she’s gotten out of the experience what she’s wanted to.”
This year reporting on the high school volleyball scene was unlike any other season in my time with the Telegraph Herald. I covered two championship matches on the same day, Friday, for the first time in my profession. Down in Cedar Rapids for state, I was surrounded with reminders of how far-reaching (and successful) the tri-states region truly is at this sport.
My connection with Wills is just the tip of the iceberg. I played with her older brother, former Hempstead coach Travis Wills, during my time at Clarke. I’ve played ball with two Dubuque Wahlert assistants in Chris Lenart and Michelle Reidy. Travis’ successor, first-year Mustangs coach Jacque Arensdorf, recruited me to play on her team in my first-ever grass tournament way back in 2009. Across town, Dubuque Senior coach Chris Miron is responsible for bringing me to Dubuque in the first place, recruiting me to play for Clarke back when he ran both the men’s and women’s programs there. Dubuque’s two public school coaches steered their teams to improved records in 2019.
Western Dubuque’s head coach, Megan Scherrman, was my setter in 2011 during a Dyersville weekly adult league. Her Bobcats found themselves in the school’s first ever championship match this year, falling in the 4A title game to No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday.
Megan would likely deflect the credit for that run to her players. But her in-game decisions from the sidelines throughout the postseason were as masterful as I’ve seen out of any coach in all of my decades playing, coaching and watching the sport.
“We prepare the same way we’ve prepared all season,” Scherrman told me on Oct. 29 after WD pulled one of its many upsets in the playoffs by ousting three-time reigning champion Wahlert back in the regional semifinals. “It comes down to our side and what we do on our side. If we play our game, that’s what wins us matches.”
Scherrman had plenty of pointers for me back when we shared the court. I wish I’d taken them more to heart.
I don’t know that her tutelage would give me a leg up on a player like Jada Wills any more, but her input definitely would increase my chances.
The Dubuque area boasts some of the smartest and most talented volleyball coaches and players that you’ll find in the state of Iowa.
That was abundantly clear by season’s end.