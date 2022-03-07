Scales Mound has been checking every goal off its list so far this season.
First-ever Northwest Upstate Illini Conference championship? Check.
First-ever sectional victory? Check.
First-ever sectional championship? Check.
Next up: a chance for a first-ever super-sectional crown and trip to the Illinois Class 1A state semifinals.
“It definitely means a lot to us, and we’ve been working hard for this for a long time with the group of guys we have,” said Ben Werner, one of the five senior starters for the Hornets. “We’ve been going to this game since we were little, watching teams play this game at NIU. Now we get to go there and play and it’s kind of crazy.”
The second-ranked Hornets (34-2) square off with Chicago Marshall (7-14) in the super-sectional tonight at 6 p.m. on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb for a chance to make more program history. The winner will play the winner of tonight’s game between Augusta Southeastern (30-4) and Liberty (27-5) in the state semifinals on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
“Coming in every year, teams have goals,” Werner said. “Go to state, go far in the playoffs, win conference. To think we’re doing that and are one game away from state and three away from winning it all. We just have to keep our heads down and grind it out for the next week.”
Standing in the way of the Hornets from that goal are the Commandos, and don’t let their season record fool you. Marshall plays in the Chicago public schools’ Public League and competes against Class 4A, 3A and 2A programs all season.
“They play 4A, 3A and 2A schools throughout the season with a very difficult schedule,” Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “That’s really why their record is what it is. They have seven players on the roster, so depth is an issue for them. But they have a nice team with a couple of bigs, and we’ll have to control the paint. Our guys have been able to do that this season.”
The Commandos struggled against their stiff regular-season competition in Chicago, but have won five postseason games after winning just two in the regular season. Darryl Smith leads Marshall with 15.3 points per game, while three other players add 7 points per contest.
“We have to go in there with high intensity and get an early lead,” Werner said. “Get focused up in practice and go in with a really good game plan.”
It’s been a historic season for the Hornets, but more history is in front of them yet to be made.
“It’s been a real historic season. I’ve always used the word validation,” Kudronowicz said. “It’s been a lot of hard work from the coaching staff, players, people at the youth levels. Validation of the work we’ve been putting in the last 5-10 years that allows these kids to succeed at the regional, sectional and now super-sectional level. The amount of seniors we have and their leadership this season, they’ve shown their maturity after playing in so many games and they’ve shown up time and time again for us.”