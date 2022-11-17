Paul Scherrman has seen the devastation before and understands the kind of impact simple gestures can make.
Scherrman, the manager of the Farley semi-pro baseball team, will join a Roberto Clemente Foundation delegation in a humanitarian relief effort in southwestern Puerto Rico at the end of November. The group will distribute food and clothing to remote areas of the country hit hardest by Hurricane Fiona just five years after a similar mission following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.
Fiona dumped as much as 30 inches of rain in a 72-hour window in late September. That represents roughly half the amount of rain the country receives in a year.
“Puerto Rico has such a fragile infrastructure, so when a storm like that hits, it washes out roads that weren’t very good to begin with and makes it pretty much impossible to get to people who are already isolated enough,” said Scherrman, a Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Famer who serves on the board with both the Roberto Clemente Foundation and Roberto’s Kids. “Our goal is the same as it was with Maria. We want to get food and clothing to the people FEMA doesn’t reach because they’re so isolated.”
The Roberto Clemente Foundation, with the assistance of funds donated by individuals and a donation from the Univision Foundation, will collect and distribute essential items to families during the trip. It will provide meals, distribute bottled water and provide gift cards to families.
Naturally, the foundation will also provide citizens of the island with a bit of an escape through baseball. In partnership with the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and UPI, the foundation will conduct youth clinics as well as coaches clinics in both Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Puerto Rico’s efforts will be focused on Salinas, a town destroyed by Hurricane Fiona.
“It’s not a challenge to get people turned onto baseball,” said Scherrman, who will be accompanied on the trip by fellow Hall of Famer and Field of Dreams Ghost Player Frank Dardis. “It’s an avenue to keep the kids occupied and out of trouble. If you get them interested in a team sport like baseball, it keeps them away from the gangs and the drugs that are so widespread there, and it gets their minds off the devastation of the hurricane for a little while.
“I’m excited about the coaches clinics, because this is the first time we’ve done those. It’s important to get the adults involved and give them an idea of what skills they’ll need to be effective coaches.”
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.robertoclementefoundation.com. Local donations can be mailed to Paul Scherrman, 104 Michigan Ave., Farley, Iowa, 52046.
Roberto Clemente starred for the Pittsburg Pirates and tragically died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve in 1972 while trying to deliver relief supplies following an earthquake in Nicaragua. Major League Baseball named its annual humanitarian award after the Hall of Famer who finished his career with exactly 3,000 hits.
