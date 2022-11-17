Paul Scherrman has seen the devastation before and understands the kind of impact simple gestures can make.

Scherrman, the manager of the Farley semi-pro baseball team, will join a Roberto Clemente Foundation delegation in a humanitarian relief effort in southwestern Puerto Rico at the end of November. The group will distribute food and clothing to remote areas of the country hit hardest by Hurricane Fiona just five years after a similar mission following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

