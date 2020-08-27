A talented state-tested senior class has given way to an extremely deep group of swimmers with extensive club experience.
And that could make for an interesting city meet in a few months.
Here is a capsule look at the girls city swimming and diving season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Renee Roos (5th season)
Last season — The Mustangs finished sixth at the regional meet with 160 points and qualified four swims for state.
Returning state qualifiers — Samantha Fish (sr.) and Emily Rober (sr.) were members of the 24th-place 200 medley relay team. Fish took 20th in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.21 and 28th in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.86.
Other returning letterwinners — Rachel Holdridge (sr., distance), Ava Sigwarth (sr., 500 free, breaststroke), Jaelyn Tigges (jr., distance), Sophie Sutter (sr., 100 and 200 free), Grace Kolker (soph., diving), Sydney Lyon (soph., diving), Sydney Davis (jr., breaststroke, I.M).
Promising newcomers — Kate Duehr (fr.), Callie Dolphin (fr.), Nora Davis (fr.), Jaycie Pollak (fr.), Emma Oberhoffer (fr.), Laney Minger (fr.).
Season outlook — The Mustangs must replace state qualifiers Molly Duehr and Faith Jasper, who are both swimming in college. But Roos believes the talented upperclassmen will provide leadership for a deep freshman class.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Jesse Huff (6th season)
Last season — The Rams finished fourth at the regional meet with 253.5 points and advanced seven swims to state. They finished 14th at state with 55 points.
Returning state qualifiers — Tabitha Monahan (jr.) and Maci Boffeli (jr.) return to three relays — the 12th-place 200 medley, the 25th-place 200 free and the 10th-place 400 free.
Other returning letterwinners — Izzy Gile (sr., sprints), Helen Hall (jr., sprints), Brianna Heer (sr., I.M., distance), Delaney Noel (sr., distance), Molly Strohmeyer (sr., sprints).
Promising newcomers — Kambrie Crowley (fr., sprints), Molly Gilligan (fr., fly/free), Evie Hall (fr., sprints), Savanna Koch (fr., sprints), Addison Lueken (soph., diver), Kaitlyn Vantiger (fr., backstroke/freestyle).
Season outlook — The Rams graduated three four-time state qualifiers in University of Iowa freshman Anna Pfeiffer, Claire Wedewer and Taylor Kremer, as well as another state veteran in Lauren Fetzer. A deep freshman class with extensive club swimming experience and state meet potential could help offset those losses. Huff expects to be competitive in most duals because of that depth. Senior hosts the Ram Invitational on Aug. 29 at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatics Center.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Emily Snyder (23rd season)
Last season — The Golden Eagles finished second at the regional meet with 421 points and qualified 15 swims for the state meet. They took 11th at state with 68 points.
Returning state qualifiers — Avery Schmidt (soph.) and Zoe Heiar (sr.) return to the 11th-place 200 medley relay; Hayley Welbes (sr.) returns to the eighth-place 200 freestyle relay; and Kenna Wolbers (soph.), Welbes and Heiar return to the 400 free relay that DQ’ed at state. Heiar took 26th in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.13 and 10th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.93; Welbes placed 26th in the 100 free in 55.42; Schmidt took 21st in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.35; and Ariana Yaklich (sr.) placed 17th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.13.
Other returning letterwinners — Anna Kalb (sr.), Abby Wuebker (sr.), Meghan Fitzgerald (sr.), Natalie Kelzer (jr.), Jamie Schmid (jr.), Brooke Wuebker (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Josie Wolbers (fr., diving), Kelly Snyder (fr.), Jessie Then (fr.), Blair Hughes (soph., diving), Ava Kalb (fr.).
Season outlook — The Golden Eagles graduated three state qualifiers who are now competing in college in UNI’s Karlie Welbes, Ripon’s Alaina Schmidt and Tori Michel, who joined the rowing team at Iowa. Last season, Wahlert won its fourth straight city title and 13th overall since 1975. The Eagles last won four straight city titles in 1978 and have never taken five straight. After four seasons of success with Bellevue Marquette standout Michel, the Eagles will have two Dyersville Beckman swimmers on the squad this season.