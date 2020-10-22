The Western Dubuque volleyball team is headed back to a familiar place.
The Bobcats (24-10) advanced to the Iowa Class 4A Region 7 final with a convincing 25-4, 25-14, 25-10 victory over Benton Community Thursday night in Epworth.
Bobcats head coach Megan Scherrman thought her team did a nice job of playing its kind of match, staying composed and not looking ahead.
“We have really been working on our side of the net and I thought the girls did good job of that, not forcing any errors that we didn’t need and really just playing our game on our side,” she said. “We really needed to do that tonight against a team like Benton.”
Western Dubuque barely broke a sweat as the match concluded in just over an hour. Junior outside hitter Maddie Harris led the way for the Bobcats with 12 kills and said her team was nearly flawless in its execution.
“We really connected,” she said. “Obviously our team chemistry was awesome and we had perfect sets. Our libero, Ella Meyer, gave us perfect passes and everything just really clicked tonight for us.”
The victory sets up a much-anticipated rematch of last year’s regional semifinal with Dubuque Wahlert, which swept Clinton. The Bobcats won last year’s meeting at Wahlert.
Tuesday’s regional final will have a different look than a year ago, as the Bobcats have earned home-court advantage.
“We have seen Wahlert a couple times this year and it will definitely be different playing them here instead of going to Wahlert,” Scherrman said. “It is going to be a fun match.”
Western Dubuque won both matches against Wahlert this season. That included a 3-1 victory at Wahlert and a 2-0 win at the Shirley Ryan Invitational, with both matches taking place in early September.
Harris hopes the way her team came together Thursday carries over to Tuesday’s final, but she’s not concerned about the opponent.
“We are just going to focus on our side and focus on us,” she said. “We don’t care who we play. We just want to play volleyball, and we just want to win.”
“Obviously it’s going to be a little different because they’re on our home court this year. Our fans are going to come out and support us, no matter what, but having it at home just makes it so much better. The energy is just awesome in our gym.”
The Bobcats were sparked by Ella Meyer’s 14 digs and Maddie Maahs’ 39 assists, while Meyer and Meredith Bahl added three aces apiece.