The Illinois Class 1A postseason volleyball tournament begins on Monday with East Dubuque serving as the local regional host. Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Illinois playoffs:
ILLINOIS CLASS 1A
EAST DUBUQUE REGIONAL
Location: East Dubuque High School
First round: Scales Mound (9-19) vs. Stockton (13-16-1), 6 p.m., Monday; Warren (2-13) vs. Galena (25-7-1), 5:30 p.m., Tuesday; River Ridge (1-22-1) vs. East Dubuque (21-11-2)
Regional semifinals: Stockton/Scales Mound winner vs. Lena-Winslow, 5:30 p.m., Wednesday; Galena/Warren winner vs. East Dubuque/River Ridge Winner, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday
Regional final: Semifinal winners at 6 p.m., Thursday
Outlook: After a turn at the program’s first-ever state championship appearance in 2018, the Pirates drop down from 2A back to 1A to take on the rest of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference. Galena’s record this year remains impressive with single digit losses, but unlike previous years, the Pirates did not earn a first-round bye. They should still fare well against a Warren team they swept twice in the regular season. … If last year was a turnaround season for East Dubuque, this year is an all out revival for the Warriors, who will have the home court advantage up until the regional championship game should they advance that far. A win over the Wildcats (a team East Dubuque has also swept twice this season) would likely set up a regional semifinal tilt with Galena. The Warriors have shown they can play with the Pirates this year, dropping their previous meeting in a three-set nailbiter. … Stockton and Scales Mound look fairly even on paper. Whoever wins that contest will draw a tough foe in Lena-Winslow in the other East Dubuque semifinal. … The winner of the East Dubuque regional advances to the Nov. 4 Pecatonica sectional semifinal game against the winner of the Lanark Eastland regional.