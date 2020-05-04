Kalle Larsson prefers to develop the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ roster from within, so the next two days will be paramount to the future of the United States Hockey League organization.
Larsson will oversee the Saints’ draft for the fifth straight year. Phase I begins at 3 p.m. today and includes 10 rounds of players only born in 2004, while Phase I opens at 1 p.m. Tuesday, includes all Junior-eligible players and runs until each team has 45 players on its protected list.
“We take a lot of pride in trying to stick with our guys,” said Larsson, who joined the Saints as director of player personnel in August 2015 and earned a promotion to general manager two years later. “Sometimes, that’s not possible because you don’t do as well in the draft process as you’d like. But, if we can stick with the guys we draft, we certainly prefer to do that.”
Dubuque’s recent rosters certainly reflect that philosophy. In the past three years, the Saints have acquired only one player from another USHL team with an in-season move. They landed Youngstown’s Dalton Hunter off waivers early in the 2017-18 season.
This season, the Saints used a league-low 28 players, including three affiliates list players. The league average was 38.5, and seven teams used 40 or more players.
“Kalle has done a remarkable job of really establishing an assembly line, so to speak, here in Dubuque,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “He’s built our organizational depth chart and the affiliates list so well. We don’t have to go out and make a lot of trades to build our team. Instead, we can address a lot of our needs from within, and I expect that to be the case again this year.”
The Saints will return as many as 10 players from a team that went 33-13-2 and finished second overall in the USHL. But, they will graduate their top five scorers, key defensemen and USHL goalie of the year Erik Portillo. The returners include a solid 1-2 goaltending punch in veteran Aidan McCarthy and affiliates list standout Hobie Hedquist.
Larsson didn’t have to use draft picks in trades while building his team. Dubuque joins Waterloo as the only USHL teams with their full complement of draft picks in both phases of the draft. By finishing second overall, Dubuque will pick 14th in each round today and Tuesday.
Additionally, the Saints received Omaha’s fourth-round pick as compensation for Gabe Temple and Sioux Falls’ sixth-rounder as compensation for Aaron Randazzo.
“Obviously, we need a little bit of everything because of the guys who are moving on, but it’s a nice luxury to have all of our picks instead of having to miss a round or two early in the draft,” Larsson said. “If we have an opportunity to upgrade at a position through the draft, we’re obviously going to do that.”
Larsson estimated he scouted more than 400 games in the past season in preparation for the draft, and his scouting staff has witnessed in excess of 800 games. He will lean on the opinions of scouts Mike Cusack, Mark Plantery, Trevor Edwards, Cody Campbell, Mike Burkhart and Dylan Finan during the next two days.
The USHL will conduct its drafts online, as it always has, but it will have a slightly different feel because of social distancing concerns. Instead of his team converging in a “war room” at Mystique Ice Center, Larsson said he will rely on a Zoom conference with his hockey operations department while participating in the draft.
“Honestly, we could have had the draft a month ago, and we would have been fine,” Larsson said. “Our list hasn’t changed much in the last couple of weeks. We don’t have as many live viewings as we’ve had in the past, but we’ve compensated for that with a lot of video work.
“We feel really comfortable with our process, and we’re excited to get going. We feel good about our list and we’re ready to go. Now, our list is pretty much going to do the work for us.”