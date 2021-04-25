Many area collegiate track and field athletes have been waiting two years to once again compete on the blue oval inside Drake Stadium.
Northern Iowa freshman sprinter Libby Wedewer left her mark on her very first trip to the Drake Relays.
The 2018 state champion from Dubuque Wahlert ran the opening leg for the Panthers in Friday’s sprint medley relay final, placing third in 3:59.85. She was also part of Saturday’s 4x400 unseeded final that took home silver in 3:45.41 and the 4x100 (46.42) that finished fifth.
Saturday’s top overall performance belonged to the Loras men’s distance medley team of Wyatt Kelly, Jake Willkomm, Chris Guise and Ryan Harvey, placing second in 10:08.9. The team posted the fourth-fastest time in program history.
The Duhawk men also had a strong showing in the 4x400. Shamari Scott, Josh Smith, Ted Kruse and Mike Jasa took home a bronze medal as the top-placing Division III school in 3:15.07.
Loras pole-vaulter and Wahlert product Ryan Rogers placed sixth in Saturday’s final. His jump of 4.55 meters moved him into a tie for sixth best all-time in Loras history.
Scott posted the second-best time among Division III schools in 54.41 in the 400 hurdles for Loras, placing 10th.
University of Dubuque had three male athletes compete in Saturday’s finals in the shot put. Clayton Hahn (15.59) finished in seventh, Zachary Naatz (15.31) in ninth, and Cade Collie (14.07) came in 12th.
Just as the men did, the Loras women’s distance medley team finished near the top. Kaylee Osterberger, Merryl Green, Ellie Osterberger and Kassie Rosenbum placed third in 12:16.50, which ranks sixth all-time in Loras history.
Dubuque Senior grad Stevie Lambe ran the first leg of the 4x400 for Loras, which finished fourth in 3:50.71 and claimed the top time for a Division III school in the event.
Loras’ Terrianna Black was the top Division III competitor in the triple jump with a fifth-place distance of 11.65 meters.
Dubuque native and Wahlert grad Jackie Ganshirt ran the first leg of the 4x400 final for Wartburg (3:55.85), placing ninth.
Alley (11.33) finished ninth. Bahl finished seventh in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:04.93.
UD had five other women place in final events on Saturday. Abigail Smith (1.55 meters) placed ninth in the high jump; Beeman (25.91) 12th in the 200; and Emma Seipel (10.53) placed 11th in the triple jump. Caroline Ferguson finished seventh in the shot put with a distance of 13.39, with Kaitlyn Wilder (12.24) right behind her in 10th.
Clarke’s lone finalist of the day was Shelby Kline in the 3000-meter steeplechase. The senior finished fourth overall with a time of 11:18.25.
Janyla Hoskins, a freshman sprinter for Indian Hills and a Hempstead product, finished 11th in the 200 with a time of 25.90.