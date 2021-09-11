Dubuque Wahlert grad Liz Fleckenstein delivered 27 kills, while Western Dubuque alum Lyndsi Wilgenbusch floored 26 more as the Loras College volleyball team swept a pair of matches on Friday night in Grinnell, Iowa.
The Duhawks improved to 6-1 on the season after a 25-13, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of host Grinnell, then rallied for a 13-25, 25-23, 25-15, 27-25 triumph over Augustana (Ill.).
Sara Hoskins totaled 73 assists for the Duhawks, while Wahlert grad Krystal Tranel notched 44 digs.
Spartans drop pair — At St. Paul, Minn.: Julie May had 16 kills and Emma Powell added 15, but the Spartans (3-4) dropped a 3-1 decision to UW-La Crosse and were swept by Northwestern-St. Paul at the Augsburg Invitational.
Clarke 3, Finlandia 0 — At Kehl Center: Maddy Melvin hit for 10 kills and Hempstead grad Alana Cooksley had 24 assists as the Pride (2-5) earned a home sweep over Finlandia, 28-26, 25-12, 25-16.
Bethel (Minn.) 3, UW-Platteville 0 — At Kenosha, Wis.: The Pioneers (3-4) suffered a 25-22, 25-16, 25-9 sweep by the Royals despite 10 kills from Olivia Kudronowicz.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 3, Monmouth 2 — At Monmouth, Ill.: Emma Kober scored twice, including the game-winner at the 70:59 mark, as the Spartans improved to 3-1 on the year.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Platteville 3, Prairie du Chien 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Lily Krahn had 15 kills, but the Blackhawks were swept by the Hillmen, 25-21, 25-13, 25-15.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Kirsch medals — At Lancaster, Wis.: Brianna Kirsch of Lancaster fired a 43 to earn medalist honors in a five-team meet at Lancaster Country Club on Thursday.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Schaffer takes gold — At Cambridge, Wis.: Platteville/Lancaster’s Gracie Schaffer won the 100 freestyle in 1:07.57 on Thursday in a meet with Jefferson Cambridge and Edgerton/Evansville.