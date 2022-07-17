Former city tennis rivals turned teammates for a brief stint, Natalie Kaiser and Caroline Hutchinson were opposed against each other once again on Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Open.
Kaiser teamed with her Wartburg College teammate, Georgia Nissen, to best Hutchinson and Dubuquer Mary Schumacher, 6-2, 7-5, in a women’s open doubles quarterfinal at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
“It was very fun playing them,” Kaiser said. “With Mary out there, too, they are both very nice. A couple of nice, great players and it was fun.”
Kaiser and Hutchinson are a pair of area standouts that have paved their own paths into successful freshman seasons at the NCAA Division III level last season.
Both played at No. 1 and each made multiple state tournament appearances as preps — Kaiser at Dubuque Senior, and Hutchinson at Dubuque Wahlert. They were set to be teammates, and were, for a few months as Knights in Waverly.
“I toured both Loras and Wartburg my senior year and I equally liked both,” Hutchinson said. “But I was always thinking that I wanted to get out of town for college at the time. I really liked Wartburg and knew some of the girls that I played from past years. I really enjoyed my time at Wartburg, but I had some things that weren’t the best fit for me whether it was major, town or location.
“Ironically I wanted to get out of town, but then I looked into coming back to Loras. I talked to some of the girls and ended up loving it.”
Hutchinson made the move to the Duhawks, and it benefited both players greatly.
With Loras’ No. 1 player spending the spring in Spain, there was a big hole at the top of the lineup. And with injuries, followed by Hutchinson’s departure, the Knights needed a talented player to step up in a major way.
“I used to jabber at her a little bit for going to one of our conference rivals,” Loras coach Chad Fenwick said. “It’s always been friendly. Then we found out she wanted to come back to Loras and be closer to home, and I was ecstatic. I’ve known her and her siblings since they all played for Wahlert. I’ve known her since she was a little girl, so it was nice to have her come back and have a familiar face on the team.”
Kaiser impressed immediately, and while she began near the bottom of Wartburg’s lineup, she quickly found herself playing at No. 1 doubles and No. 2 singles.
“My teammate, Meadow (Laduke) and I, had to step in to those top spots,” Kaiser said. “It was very hard, because you’re in college and not high school anymore. But it was really fun and we started getting really good.
“It was hard at first because the players are in college and way better. The tennis is different. I was a natural leader in high school, because I played at (No.) 1 since I was a freshman, so it kind of came natural to me and we got better at it as the season went on.”
Kaiser racked up a 16-8 overall record in singles during her freshman season, finishing 11-6 at No. 2, 1-0 at No. 3, and 2-1 at both the Nos. 4 and 5 positions. She went 12-8 in doubles, with 10 of those wins coming at No. 1.
“Natalie started down around (No.) 5 but had a ton of potential,” said Wartburg coach Chris Gustas, who just finished his sixth season leading the Knights after a stint as Wahlert’s boys coach. “She has some really aggressive ground strokes. As players got hurt or left for different reasons, she eventually ended up at No. 2. She would really run people around the court and beat them around. I was so impressed.
“She had to shoulder a lot as a freshman, and it was something to see her step up and do it. We’re young, we don’t have any seniors still and she wants to take on that leadership role. She has a big job to do and she wants it, she loves this. She wants to get better and she wants to be coached hard.”
Hutchinson came right in and played at No. 3 for the Duhawks, where she accumulated an impressive 5-2 record on the season. She teamed with Isabel Schwabe at mostly No. 1 doubles, playing to a 1-6 mark.
“I’ve been recruiting her since high school, because I could see she was going to be a really good player,” Fenwick said. “I knew she could be an impact player for us. It was such a pleasant surprise to hear she wanted to come back and join us at Loras, and we’re just ecstatic about having her.”
From city rivals with the Rams and Golden Eagles, to a short time as Knights teammates, and now again on opposite ends of the net at the MVO on Saturday and moving forward in the American Rivers Conference, you can bet it’s going to be a battle when Kaiser and Hutchinson share a court.
“It’s been fun to play with Natalie throughout the years,” Hutchinson said. “We were on different teams, then teammates for a bit, and against each other today. It’s been fun to be on both sides of it. She’s a great player. It’s always a joy when you play in a tournament and you recognize a familiar face.”
