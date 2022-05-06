Dubuque Senior's Paige Lewis retrieves her ball after sinking a birdie from just off the green during the final round of the girls city meet held at Duubuque Golf & Country Club on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Call Western Dubuque the girls golf county champion.
Dubuque Wahlert is going to claim a city championship.
Western Dubuque nearly beat the school record for a nine-hole round with a 172 — four strokes off the program low — in the second round of the City Meet on Wednesday at Dubuque Golf & Country Club, finishing with a 14-stroke lead over Wahlert.
Western Dubuque said there was an agreement in place to count the title after 27 holes because of a district-wide “Family Night” rule that all activities must be completed before 5 p.m.
The Bobcats’ golfers received medals.
Wahlert, Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead went on to complete an 18-hole second round, with the Golden Eagles taking the 36-hole title over Senior, 741-764. Hempstead was third with an 828 total.
Freshman CeCe Ball’s 38 was the top score for the Bobcats in their nine-hole round. The Bobcats also counted results from McKenna Stackis (41) and Hanna Kluesner (44). Gabi Fagerlind, Ella Kluesner, and Addy Jones each fired a 49 to tie for Western Dubuque’s fourth-counted score.
“CeCe had a 38, that’s probably her all-time low in high school for an event,” WD coach Amy Haldeman said. “She is coming on very strong, and I totally expected it to happen. But, it might be happening even quicker than I thought. McKenna is right there, too. The rest of the girls are coming along and playing very consistently. We’re going to be ready for districts.”
Wahlert’s Ava Kalb was the wire-to-wire meet medalist with a 79-81—160. The Golden Eagles’ sophomore led after the first round on April 11.