Maddy Maahs runs the Western Dubuque offense, and she does a little bit of everything.
The Bobcats’ senior setter delivered 35 assists, seven kills and four ace serves as the Iowa Class 4A top-ranked Bobcats swept Clinton, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18, on Thursday night in a 4A Region 7 semifinal in Epworth, Iowa.
Western Dubuque (30-3) advanced to host Tuesday’s regional final against No. 12-ranked Decorah (28-6).
Meredith Bahl delivered 17 kills and 20 digs against the River Queens (13-20), while Libby Lansing added 12 kills and four blocks. Maddie Harris had eight kills, while Ella Meyer chipped in 26 digs and Natalie Ulrichs added 14 more.
Galena 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Magie Furlong had eight kills and nine digs, and Gracie Furlong added eight kills as the Pirates swept, 25-12, 25-21.
Brodhead 3, Darlington 0 — At Brodhead, Wis.: Top-seeded Brodhead swept the eighth-seeded Redbirds, 25-14, 25-10, 25-10, in their WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.
New Glarus 3, Mineral Point 1 — At New Glarus, Wis.: The fifth-seeded Pointers fell to No. 4 New Glarus, 26-24, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.
Potosi 3, Belmont 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Kylie Reuter had 12 kills and eight blocks, and Mykaylia Bauer finished with four aces and 12 digs as the second-seeded Chieftains swept the No. 7 Braves, 25-18, 25-14, 25-13, in their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal. Potosi hosts No. 3 Southwestern in Saturday’s regional final.
Southwestern 3, North Crawford 1 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Alana Splinter had five aces and eight kills, and Jadyn Mess had three aces and nine kills as the third-seeded Wildcats beat No. 6 North Crawford, 19-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-20, in their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal.
Barneveld 3, Cassville 1 — At Barneveld, Wis.: The 13th-seeded Comets’ playoff run game to an end against No. 5 Barneveld, 25-13, 23-25, 25-10, 25-18, in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal.
Prairie du Chien 3, Mauston 1 — At Mauston, Wis.: The 10th-seeded Blackhawks upset No. 2 Mauston, 25-16, 24-26, 25-11, 25-19, in their WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal and will play at River Valley in Saturday’s regional final.
River Valley 3, Platteville 2 — At Platteville, Wis.: Sixth-seeded River Valley outlasted the No. 3 Hillmen, 22-25, 25-15, 19-25, 25-21, 15-13, in their WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.