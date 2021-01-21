The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association shuffled its postseason classifications for boys and girls basketball last week, when several schools opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
In boys basketball, 39 schools opted out, prompting the WIAA to move 134 schools up a class for the postseason. Locally, Platteville moved from Division 3 to Division 2, Darlington and Lancaster moved from Division 4 to Division 3, and Iowa-Grant, Riverdale and Southwestern moved from Division 5 to Division 4.
The Division 1 field will include 89 schools, up from 68 in the past. Division 2 and Division 3 include 90 schools each, and Division 4 and Division 5 have 89 each. In previous seasons, Division 2 had 89 schools, Division 3 and Division 4 had 101 each, and Division 5 had 128.
Likewise, the girls postseason tournament has been reconfigured, and each division will include 87 schools.
The divisions will be broken down into four sectional groupings, and each sectional will be broken down into four regional groupings. The WIAA made the move to reduce travel for schools.
The WIAA will also host the state tournament games at different sites for each division.
ILLINOIS PREPS REMAIN IN LIMBO
The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors will meet again next Wednesday to discuss a more formalized schedule for the remainder of the school year, but winter sports remain on hold. Only two states — Illinois and New York — are not currently holding high school basketball seasons.
FORMER WAHLERT COACH zajac HONORED
The Iowa Football Coaches Association selected Grundy Center’s Travis Zajac as the Class A coach of the year earlier this month. He led the Spartans to a second straight state championship game, where they dropped a 52-28 decision to perennial power Iowa City Regina.
Zajac went 18-38 in six seasons at Wahlert before moving to Grundy Center for the 2019-20 school year. The Spartans also lost in the 2019 title game, 21-17 to West Hancock after last reaching the final in 1988.
DUBUQUE 2ND IN PREP HOCKEY LEAGUE
The Dubuque Saints this weekend moved into second place in the Midwest High School Hockey League’s Rating Percentage Index, which will determine the year-end champion and seedings for the postseason tournament.
Kansas City leads with a .584 RPI, followed by Dubuque at .572, Sioux City at .570 and the Des Moines Oak Leafs at .553. The MHSHL opted for the RPI route because a COVID-19 interruption early in the season will create an imbalance in the number of games played.
The RPI factors in a team’s winning percentage, its opponents’ winning percentage and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage.
MVC WRESTLING MEET CANCELLED
The Mississippi Valley Conference last week voted to cancel its annual 16-team wrestling meet, which had been scheduled for Jan. 30, for the safety of the athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The league did not want to host an event with a large number of participants in close proximity to the postseason tournament.
DON’T PITCH THAT OLD BASEBALL GEAR
Farley semi-pro manager Paul Scherrman is in the process of packaging shipments of usable baseball equipment for the Roberto Clemente Foundation and the Roberto’s Kids charity. To donate new or gently used equipment or uniforms, contact Scherrman during business hours at 563-744-3393. The foundation distributes the equipment and uniforms to impoverished youngsters.