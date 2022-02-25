For 20 minutes, Thursday’s American Rivers Conference tournament semifinal between Loras College and the University of Dubuque seemed like it was going to be another battle until the very end.
Then, the Spartans’ offense came alive — in a very big way.
Peter Ragen and Jaylin McCants scored 16 points apiece as Dubuque spun a three-point halftime advantage into a 23-point lead in the blink of an eye on its way to a 78-58 victory at the Stoltz Sports Center.
In a rematch of last year’s championship game, the Spartans will host Buena Vista on Saturday at a time to be decided for the A-R-C title.
Rowan McGowen scored 10 points as Loras closed its season at 18-9.
“Obviously it feels good, but I think everyone in our locker room is not complacent,” Ragen said. “We are all focused on what we need to do for the next game. It’s good to be there, but it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t finish the job.”
The teams battled back-and-forth for the opening 7 minutes as neither side separated themselves by more than four points. In strikingly similar fashion to their two regular-season contests, the first half featured a fast-paced, up-and-down the court style of play.
The Duhawks grabbed their biggest lead of the half, 17-12, after an Alex Singleton and-1 at 12:37. But UD responded with a 12-1 scoring run that spanned nearly 5 minutes to seize their largest advantage, 24-18, on a Ragen post maneuver.
“It’s a rivalry game and they’re a good team,” UD coach Robbie Sieverding said. “Our first two (contests) were dogfights and it’s hard to pull away when it’s a rivalry game like that.”
Keegan Zimmermann and Ragen knocked down consecutive 3-pointers to stretch UD’s lead to nine, 30-21, at 6:28, but Loras refused to fall down by double digits.
Loras closed the opening 20 minutes on an 11-5 run of its own behind two baskets by Cole Navigato, Rowan McGowen’s three free throws, and Declan Ciurlik’s drive in the closing seconds to trail, 35-32, at the break.
“It is hard,” Sieverding said. “They know everything we’re doing, obviously, third time against them, and obviously being a rivalry game, there was a little extra juice in the gym. It’s always a fun matchup.”
In contrast to their last meeting on Feb. 16 where each side shot nearly 60% from the field in the first half, defense was at more of a premium in Thursday’s first half. Loras converted at a 43% clip, and UD just behind at 42%.
But whatever was said in the Spartans’ locker room changed that percentage drastically.
Dubuque opened the second half on a lights-out shooting performance. Brock Simon, Ragen and Dylan Anderson knocked down triples within the first 4 minutes.
Sam Kilburg and Anderson went back-to-back with two more from long range, and McCants sandwiched in seven points of his own, capped off by an and-1 at 11:16.
Behind a torrid 24-4 scoring run, the Spartans transformed a three-point halftime lead into an insurmountable 59-36 advantage not even 10 minutes into the second half.
“We talked about a couple things they were doing defensively and truthfully a lot of guys knew that we didn’t play great in the first half,” Ragen said. “We made some adjustments and knew based on how they were guarding us what we needed to do differently. It was all about execution at that point.”