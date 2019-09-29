Colin Schuetz went 22-for-30 for 253 yards and three touchdown passes, Wyatt Thompson rushed for 67 yards and three more scores, and the UW-Platteville football team pounced on Lakeland, 55-28,on Saturday night in Plymouth, Wis., to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Tyler Knigge caught five passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns for the Pioneers, who held a 28-14 lead at halftime and broke the game open with 21 unanswered points in the third quarter. Jordan Zilbar led the UW-P defense with seven tackles and a forced fumble.
Wartburg 42, Dubuque 25 — At Waverly, Iowa: The Spartans (1-3, 0-2 American Rivers Conference) bolted out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, but watched it melt away as the Division III No. 15-ranked Knights (4-0, 2-0) scored 35 unanswered points in the victory.
Former Cuba City standout Kordell Stillmunkes rushed 17 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns for UD, which also got a 16-yard touchdown hookup from Sean Duffy to Emmanuel Jenkins in the fourth quarter.
Wartburg was led by former Clayton Ridge star quarterback Jace Moore, who went 22-for-29 for 197 yards and two touchdowns, while adding another two scores rushing.
Central 52, Loras 33 — At Pella, Iowa: The Duhawks (1-3, 0-2 A-R-C) got their offense going with 448 total yards, but the defense surrendered 569 yards to the Dutch (3-0, 1-0). Wide receiver Sam Maloney led Loras with eight catches for 144 yards and a touchdown.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke wins twice — At Kehl Center: Amber Cooksley accounted for 23 kills, Alana Cooksley chipped in 45 assists, and the Pride notched two victories with a 3-2 win over Indiana-South Bend and a 3-0 sweep of Graceland.
Spartans split — At Stoltz Center: Kara Wright hammered down 31 kills, Kate Messino delivered 83 assists, and the Spartans (10-7) split at their home invitational with a 3-1 win over Carroll and a 3-1 defeat to UW-Stevens Point.
Duhawks go 1-1 — At Stoltz Center: Loras went .500 at the UD Invitational, as the Duhawks earned a 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21 victory over UW-Oshkosh before dropping a 3-1 decision to UW-Stevens Point.
UW-Platteville 3, Central 0 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Olivia Kudronowicz had 12 kills, CJ Johnson delivered 38 assists and Stephanie Kalinowski added 25 digs as the Pioneers (12-3) swept the Dutch, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 4, Coe 0 — At Rock Bowl: Tiernan Talbot opened the scoring and Kevin Kucaba closed it out as the Duhawks moved to 9-1-1 on the season.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 4, Coe 0 — At Rock Bowl: Brynn Jacobi scored two goals as the Duhawks improved to 7-3 overall.
Benedictine 1, Clarke 0 — At Clarke: Stevie Eide made 12 saves for the Pride (8-3), but four shots on goal couldn’t result in a score in the loss.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Loras 5, Coe 4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Duhawks (8-1, 6-1 A-R-C) won for the first time over their last eight tries against the Kohawks, as Audrey Hinz battled to victory at No. 1 singles and Loras won twice in doubles to seal the win.
PREP FOOTBALL
Orangeville 29, East Dubuque 28 — At Orangeville, Ill.: With 6 seconds remaining, East Dubuque (2-3) went for a two-point conversion and the win, but the pass fell incomplete and East Dubuque dropped its third straight game.
Quarterback Zach Meyer opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD run for a 6-0 lead, but the Warriors had to rally after giving up 21 consecutive points. Sam Huntington ran for a 55-yard touchdown and Declan Schemmel caught a 20-yard TD from Meyer to take a 22-21 lead with 4:56 to play.When the Broncos (3-2) recaptured the lead, Schemmel caught a 3-yard TD from Meyer with 6 seconds left that led to the gamble.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Potosi takes 5th — At Mazomanie, Wis.: Potosi went 3-2 and finished fifth at the Wisconsin Heights tournament, earning wins over Lancaster, Cambridge and Monroe. Lily Post delivered 26 kills, Kylie Reuter added 24, and Justice Udelhofen had 48 digs for the Chieftains.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Cougars place — At Anamosa, Iowa: Emma Ostwinkle ran a 21:41 for 11th place overall to lead the Cascade girls to seventh place at the Anamosa Invitational. The Cascade boys finished ninth behind Cole Miller’s 27th-place 18:16.