The road to the Southwest Wisconsin Conference baseball crown will likely go through Dodgeville again this spring.
The Dodgers return three first-team all-conference performers from a squad that went 9-1 in league play and beat River Valley by two games for the title. Senior pitcher Dillon Garthwaite, junior infielder Sean Reilly and senior infielder Ayden Halverson give the Dodgers a solid nucleus after making the first team last spring.
But, Prairie du Chien and River Valley also return veteran-laden teams capable of pushing Dodgeville for the crown.
Here is a capsule look at area SWC teams:
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Ryan Pedretti
Last season — 10-8 overall, 6-4 SWC
Returning starters — Maddox Cejka (jr., utility), Owen Oldenburg (sr., OF), Aden McCluskey (sr., P/3B/1B), Max Amundson (sr., OF), Colton Thompson (sr., P/OF), Trent Mallat (sr., OF/2B), Ty Wagner (soph., DH/C).
Other returning letterwinners — Seth MacEachern (sr., 2B/OF), Quinton Scott (sr., 2B/OF), Nick Mara (sr., 2B/C), Gavin Whalen (sr., 3B/P), Caeleb Cipra (sr., P).
Promising newcomer — Tommy Mara (jr., utility).
Outlook — The Blackhawks, who graduated first-team all-SWC performer Chase Fisher, return a solid nucleus and have plenty of depth to make a run at a Southwest Wisconsin Conference championship this spring. The key will be timely hitting and pitching. Prairie du Chien has the kind of returning varsity experience that can rival both Dodgeville and River Valley.Chas Sagedahl, a former standout left-handed pitcher for Prairie du Chien, is now competing for NCAA Division I Oakland University in Michigan.
LANCASTER
Coach — Brian Knapp (2nd season, 7-13 overall)
Last season — 7-13 overall, 4-6 SWC
Returning starters — Zach Koeller, Hunter Knotwell, Mitchel Wolf, Brady Oyen, Wyatt Muench, Tanner Knapp, Logan Wolf, Colby Lull.
Other returning letterwinners — Bryce Galle, Ryan McCartney, Mason Gallinger, Lance Reuter, Andrew Spurgeon, Brenin Belscamper.
Promising newcomers — Tyler Timmerman, Nolan Wolf, Shea Luckey, Connor Breuer, Devon Clark, Logan Muldoon, Jack Galliger.
Outlook — The Flying Arrows will be led by Mitchel Wolf, an honorable mention all-SWC performer a year ago. A key to this year’s team will be how a young roster will adapt to competing at the varsity level. Lancaster will also have to develop pitching depth to play consistent baseball.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Randy Knight (3rd season, 9-13 overall)
Last season — 9-13 overall, 4-6 SWC
Returning starters — Davyn Edge (soph., INF), Riley Donahue (soph., 3B/P), Isaac Coyier (sr., OF/P).
Promising newcomers — Noah Felder (jr., P/OF), Derek Digman (jr., OF/P), Cam Key (soph., C/INF/P), Keegan Coffey (soph., INF/P), Zach McClain (soph., INF/P), Lucas Ludlum (fr., utility), Trent Mumm (fr., INF/P), Jonah Vorwald (fr., OF/P).
Outlook — With only three returning starters, the Hillmen will be extremely young this spring. But, they return a solid group of leaders and the youngsters have plenty of talent. A key will be getting games under their belt to grow as individuals and as a team. Platteville’s preliminary roster includes just one senior (Coyier), along with two juniors, six sophomores and 12 freshmen. Former Platteville standout Aiden Sparkman is now playing baseball at Ripon College.