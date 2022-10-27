After qualifying for the Iowa state volleyball tournament for the fourth consecutive season on Tuesday, the accolades came rolling in for Western Dubuque on Wednesday.

Senior libero Ella Meyer, the defensive catalyst for the Bobcats, was named Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Player of the Year with the release of league honors. WD coach Megan Scherrman and staff also received Coach of the Year for the Valley, which was Scherrman’s first time receiving the honor.

