After qualifying for the Iowa state volleyball tournament for the fourth consecutive season on Tuesday, the accolades came rolling in for Western Dubuque on Wednesday.
Senior libero Ella Meyer, the defensive catalyst for the Bobcats, was named Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Player of the Year with the release of league honors. WD coach Megan Scherrman and staff also received Coach of the Year for the Valley, which was Scherrman’s first time receiving the honor.
“It’s a well-deserved honor,” Scherrman said of Meyer. “For all of the coaches in the Valley to look and see a libero this good and deserve this honor, it really means a lot. Well deserved. That’s actually what everyone was saying in the meeting that day, is that this honor was given to a libero who is this good and it’s well-deserved.”
Meyer is the definition of a defense specialist for the Bobcats, leading the team with 617 digs along with 71 assists and a team-high 63 service aces. Meyer fronts Class 4A in digs and earlier this season surpassed 1,500 digs for her career.
“She’s been a great leader and she’s really enjoyed the role of stepping up to be that leader,” Scherrman said. “She’s done a good job of getting a new group of girls together and to gel together. She’s helping everyone out and is very vocal on the court and helps bring the energy for everyone else.”
First-team honors in the Valley Division also went to Western Dubuque’s Libby Lansing and Dubuque Hempstead’s Dani Kurth.
Lansing, a senior middle hitter, fronts the Bobcats with 299 kills and 99 blocks this season. She leads the Bobcats with a .474 kill efficiency and also has 27 aces. Also a senior middle hitter, Kurth led the Mustangs this fall with 77 blocks, 44 solo, and finished second with 170 kills. She also fronted Hempstead with 39 aces.
Second-team honors in the Mississippi Division went to Dubuque Senior’s Maya Watters and Sophie Link, as well as Dubuque Wahlert’s Ella Kelleher. Western Dubuque’s Ava Demmer and Hailey Wulfekuhle, along with Hempstead’s Maggie Nevins, received second team in the Valley.
Watters was the big-armed outside hitter for the Rams this season, flooring 300 kills in her senior campaign while adding 41 aces and 20 blocks. Link, a junior libero, delivered 368 digs, 34 aces and 21 assists. A senior outside hitter, Kelleher powered the Golden Eagles this fall with 228 kills, 205 digs, 33 aces and 24 blocks.
Wulfekuhle, a junior right side, delivered 178 kills, 38 blocks and 23 aces for the Bobcats. Demmer, a senior setter, stepped in and contributed 747 assists, 164 digs and 20 blocks for WD. Also a senior setter, Nevins led the Mustangs with 444 assists and surpassed 1,000 in her career. She also chipped in 137 digs, 38 aces and 21 blocks.
Honorable mention recognition was earned by Western Dubuque seniors Franny Heiberger and Erica Ernzen; Hempstead senior Kylie Weis and sophomore Addison Wright; Senior juniors Brooke Sullivan and Jenna Lewis; and Wahlert senior Liliana Marrero-O’Hea and sophomore Olivia Donovan.
