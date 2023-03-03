A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (23-17-3-1) vs. DES MOINES BUCCANEERS (17-19-5-3)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Buccaneer Arena, Urbandale, Iowa; and 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The Saints have won four of the previous five meetings, including a 2-1 decision Jan. 20 in Dubuque. Three of the games have been decided by a single goal. This weekend concludes the seven-game season series.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints have answered a three-game losing streak with a three-game winning streak that includes a 4-3 overtime win over Eastern Conference-leading Chicago on Tuesday in Dubuque. The power play, which had been in an eight-game drought, has gone 4-for-8 in the past two games. Dubuque sits one point out of fourth place and three ahead of sixth-place Cedar Rapids. On Saturday, the Saints will begin wearing their alternate jerseys in celebration of Saint 4 Life month. Dubuque also wore the blue jerseys, featuring the cherub Saintman logo, during home games last March.
Scouting Des Moines: The Buccaneers have gone 5-3-1-1 over the past 10 games to pull into contention for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 18 games remaining. Des Moines trails Sioux City and Sioux Falls by a single point for a spot in the playoffs. The Buccaneers’ lone victory over the Saints came on Dec. 10 in Urbandale, the only time the two teams have played at Buccaneer Arena prior to tonight. The teams also played once at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh, once at the Rec Plex in Des Moines and twice in Dubuque. Buccaneer Arena features the most-narrow ice sheet in the USHL, and the Saints struggled to adjust in the Dec. 10 meeting.
Cowbell Cup chase: The Saints lead the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings with a 10-4-0 record for 20 points, four ahead of Cedar Rapids (7-4-2), seven ahead of Waterloo (6-7-1) and 11 ahead of Des Moines (3-5-3). Each team will play a total of 18 games against Cowbell Cup rivals. After this weekend, the Saints have just two games remaining, both against Waterloo. Cedar Rapids plays Des Moines four times and Waterloo once. Waterloo also plays Des Moines once.
Ex-Saints on the move: Three former Saints were involved in National Hockey League deals ahead of today’s trade deadline. The San Jose Sharks acquired the negotiating rights to Harvard senior defenseman Henry Thrun from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for the Sharks’ third-round pick this summer. Thrun can become an unrestricted free agent on Aug. 15 … The Los Angeles Kings acquired the negotiating rights to University of Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a third-round pick. He, too, can become an unrestricted free agent on Aug. 15 … The Nashville Predators acquired 6-foot-7 forward Austin Rueschhoff from the New York Rangers for future considerations. Rueschhoff tallied two goals and 11 points in 31 games for Hartford, the American League affiliate of the Rangers, prior to the deal.
