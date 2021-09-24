Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
DAVENPORT WEST (1-3) at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (1-3)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Hempstead has had a rough start, but this week, at least historically, offers the Mustangs a chance to get back on the right track. Hempstead is 4-0 against West since 2014 with a 30.75-point average margin of victory. They last met in 2017. The Mustangs have scored at least 31 points in their last two games. But the defense still needs to improve to get Hempstead where it wants to go.
TH prediction — Hempstead 36, Davenport West 14
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (1-3, 1-0) at NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY (3-1, 0-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Golden Eagles turned the corner on a difficult schedule by picking up their first win of the season last week. Now it’s the first big showdown on their 2A District 4 schedule. Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius has run for 189 yards and has 191 receiving yards, while Carson Cummer has emerged as a favorite target of QB Bryce Rudiger, hauling in 14 passes for 304 yards. Those players will be key in the Eagles making it two straight wins.
TH prediction — Wahlert 28, North Fayette Valley 21
WESTERN DUBUQUE (2-2) at MARION (1-3)
Kickoff — 7:15p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Western Dubuque is coming off a shootout victory and its confidence is at a season high with two consecutive wins under its belt. Now comes Class 4A district play and a chance to make it three straight. If the Bobcats’ offensive line can continue to create the openings for a rushing attack that gained more than 300 yards last week, Western Dubuque can move above .500 for the first time this season.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 42, Marion 24
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (4-0, 1-0) at POSTVILLE (0-4, 0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Trailblazers have things rolling right now. Their defense has been dominant, allowing just 10.5 points per game, proven last week with a stellar performance over rival Cascade. The offense is clicking as well, averaging 38 points per contest. There is always concern about the dreaded letdown game after a big win, but don’t expect that against a winless Postville team that is surrendering more than 65 points per game.
TH prediction — Dyersville Beckman 49, Postville 0
WATERLOO COLUMBUS (3-1, 1-0) at CASCADE (2-2, 0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Outlook — Cascade’s offense looks to regain its firepower after being stymied last week by Beckman. It won’t be easy, as Waterloo Columbus is allowing just more than 10 points per game, but the Cougars can score points and will be hungry. Running back Jack Menster has been battling a nagging ankle injury, but Tanner Simon has proven he can carry the bulk when needed. Columbus’ offense revolves largely around quarterback Carter Gallagher, who has seven touchdown passes and leads the team in rushing. If the Cougars can contain him, they will be successful.
TH prediction — Cascade 28, Waterloo Columbus 27
NORTH CEDAR (1-3, 1-2) at BELLEVUE (2-2, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Comets have been a bit of a mixed bag this year showing ebbs and flows both offensively and defensively. Last week’s shutout win against Maquoketa Valley may have been their most complete effort of the season. Quarterback Cole Heim threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns to Alex Pitts, who reeled in 118 yards receiving. Bellevue’s defense shined, too, allowing just 127 total yards last Friday. It should be another favorable matchup this week, as North Cedar is averaging just under 17 points per game.
TH prediction — Bellevue 31, North Cedar 17
CALAMUS-WHEATLAND (0-5, 0-3) at EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (3-1, 3-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — After a weather-shortened opening week loss, the Vikings have been lighting up the scoreboard, averaging more than 56 points per game over the last three weeks. In contrast, Calamus-Wheatland is allowing almost 59 points per contest. Ed-Co’s defense has been rock solid as well, surrendering just 12.5 points on average. All signs point to the Vikings heading towards a fourth straight win.
TH prediction — Edgewood-Colesburg 52, Calamus-Wheatland 12
ILLINOIS
STOCKTON (1-3, 1-3) at EAST DUBUQUE (1-3, 0-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Stockton won, 40-6
Outlook — This is a matchup of two teams looking to find a little momentum heading towards the second half of the season. Stockton is coming off a loss last week to Galena, while the Warriors were blanked by Lena-Winslow. East Dubuque’s offense has shown flashes of explosiveness and the Blackhawks’ defense is typically stingy. Expect a relatively low scoring, tight contest.
TH prediction — Stockton 21, East Dubuque 20
FORRESTON (3-1, 3-1) at GALENA (2-2, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Galena is allowing just 12 points per game so far, while Forreston gives up just more than 15. If the Pirates can hold down the Cardinals’ offense that puts up 31 points on average, they will be right in this game. Expect this game to be close in the fourth quarter, possibly even coming down to a final possession.
TH prediction — Galena 24, Forreston 21
WISCONSIN
RIVER RIDGE (4-1) at CUBA CITY (5-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Timberwolves are averaging 33.4 points per game behind an offense that has run for 1,129 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing for another 616 yards and eight scores. River Ridge has been a different team since a 34-12 loss to Highland in the season opener. In the three weeks since, the Timberwolves have outscored their opponents, 155-23. Cuba City averages 34.2 points per game behind a balanced offense led by a veteran quarterback. The Cubans’ defense is allowing just nine points per game. This one could be a doozy.
TH prediction — Cuba City 34, River Ridge 31
MINERAL POINT (2-3, 1-2) AT LANCASTER (2-3, 2-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Mineral Point won, 42-20
Outlook — Lancaster is coming off a 12-point road loss to Belleville, but had scored 56 and 46 points in its two previous games and is averaging 26.4 points behind an offense that has run for 1,059 yards and 11 touchdowns. Mineral Point has split its last four games and is averaging 25.2 points per game this season with a balanced offense. This is an important game to both teams in regard to playoff implications, so playing at their best will be imperative. A win would all but assure the host Flying Arrows of a playoff berth.
TH prediction — Lancaster 30, Mineral Point 28