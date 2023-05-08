A brief update of area players in professional baseball, with statistics through Sunday’s action:
COLIN REA
Organization: Milwaukee Brewers
Current team: Brewers
League: MLB National League
Height: 6-5. Weight: 218. Age: 32
Position: Right-handed pitcher.
Hometown: Cascade, Iowa.
Acquired: Signed free agent contract in January
Experience: 13th season
This season: In five appearances, all starts, Rea owns an 0-3 record and 4.73 ERA, 22 strikeouts and nine walks in 26 2/3 innings. He made a quality start Saturday night at San Francisco but took the decision in a 4-1 loss. The Brewers have pulled within a half-game of first-place Pittsburgh in the National League Central ... Rea began the season at Triple-A Nashville and made a pair of starts. In seven innings, Rea allowed just two unearned runs on six hits while striking out nine and walking none. He was not the pitcher of record in either start.
THEO DENLINGER
Organization: Boston Red Sox
Current team: Portland Sea Dogs
League: Double-A Eastern League
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 26.
Position: Right-handed reliever
Hometown: Cuba City, Wis.
Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. Traded to Boston on Feb. 3.
Experience: Second full season
This season: In nine appearances covering 12 1/3 innings, Denlinger has posted a 1-2 record, two holds, a 0.73 ERA and 14 strikeouts against only two walks. Opponents are hitting just .143 against him. The Sea Dogs lead the Eastern League at 19-8.
IAN MOLLER
Organization: Texas Rangers
Current team: Down East Wood Ducks
League: Low Class A Carolina League
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 20.
Position: Catcher
Hometown: Dubuque
Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft
Experience: Second full season
This season: Moller is hitting .217 (13-for-60) with four doubles, two homers, nine RBIs, 10 walks and a .324 on-base percentage in 17 games played. Defensively, he has thrown out 14 runners and owns a .995 fielding percentage. The Wood Ducks have gone 15-10 and share first place in the North Division.
TOMMY SPECHT
Organization: Texas Rangers
League: Extended spring training
Height: 6-3. Weight: 200. Age: 18.
Position: Outfielder
Hometown: Dubuque
Acquired: Drafted in sixth round, 169th overall, in 2022 MLB Draft.
Experience: First full season
This season: The 2022 Dubuque Wahlert graduate will follow a similar development path that Ian Moller took last season. Organizationally, the Rangers prefer to ease high school draftees into professional baseball life. Moller stayed in extended spring training in Surprise, Ariz., for a month last season before being assigned to Class A.
