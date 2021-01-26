Megan Maahs continually proved she was a special player throughout four varsity seasons at Western Dubuque High School.
Not much has changed since joining the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball program.
The former Bobcats standout last week surpassed 1,000 career points with the Panthers, becoming only the 26th player in program history to reach the mark.
When the Panthers (8-7, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference) return to action on Wednesday night at Drake (7-8, 5-3), the Epworth, Iowa, native will have the chance to move into second place all-time in career rebounds at Northern Iowa.
“It’s awesome,” said Maahs, a 6-foot-1 redshirt senior center who was named to the all-MVC freshman team in 2017, then received all-MVC first-team honors as a sophomore in 2018 before redshirting the 2018-19 season after suffering a season-ending ACL knee injury eight games into the campaign. “I have to give credit to everyone. All the teammates and coaches that I’ve had. It’s been an exciting run.”
Maahs surpassed the 1,000 mark on Friday, Jan. 22, in a 95-69 victory over Indiana State in Terre Haute, Ind. Maahs hit the plateau with a layup with 8:42 left in the game.
She needed eight points to claim a spot on the list and scored seven in the first 10 minutes before closing with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. Maahs joined in celebration with head coach Tanya Warren, who notched her 250th career win the same night.
“It was such an exciting moment sharing it with Coach Warren,” Maahs said. “She got 250 wins on the same night and we got the win on the road, which is always fun, too.”
Maahs now stands with 1,013 career points and holds season averages this year of 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.
“My strength overall has played a key role in that,” said Maahs, who is Western Dubuque’s all-time leader in career points and rebounds and was a two-time Telegraph Herald Player of the Year. “I worked on my weaknesses coming out of high school and into college. I implemented a 3-point shot later in high school, then developed consistent post moves and grew confidence in my left hand. Understanding the game of basketball as a whole has really helped me achieve this success.”
The foundation for Maahs’ success has always been about rebounding, and those roots were fully formed during her time under head coach Amy Ostwinkle at WD.
Maahs is only three rebounds away from moving into second place all-time with the Panthers.
Maahs has 786 in her career and is primed to take over the No. 2 spot from Tami Schebler, who grabbed 788 boards from 1980-84.
Alex Cook (2001-05) stands at the top of the rebounding chart with 1,049 in her career.
“This one goes back to my high school days with Coach Ostwinkle,” Maahs said. “She instilled in me that it’s a willing and ‘want-to’ attitude. I wanted to get out there and get as many boards as I could. I take a lot of pride in rebounding. If the basketball is not going in the hoop one night, it was going to be my game to get more rebounds. That was always my mindset and I give a lot of credit to Coach Ostwinkle for this one.”
The Panthers are trying to get something going ahead of tournament time, having won five of their last eight games. Maahs and her teammates are continuing to adjust to the conference schedule of playing most games back-to-back on consecutive nights.
“It’s definitely different with the back-to-back conference games and something new for the entire conference,” Maahs said. “We’re adjusting very well and working on protecting our home-floor advantage, because down the road we’ll need that when it comes to March. We’re playing very good ball right now and hopefully will still be come March.”
The NCAA ruled in October that all winter athletes in Division I have been granted an additional year of eligibility, a one-time rule change due to the coronavirus pandemic. While Maahs qualifies to return for another year, she has made the difficult decision for this to be her final season with the Panthers.
“I can’t believe it’s almost the end of this season already,” said Maahs, who graduated with a public health degree and is now in the first of two years with UNI’s Masters of Business Administration program. “It’s going to be super hard to tie my shoes and put on my jersey for the last time, but I’ve created some great memories and relationships with coaches and teammates. They’ve become part of my family and it’s been a great journey.”