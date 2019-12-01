A capsule look at the Dubuque girls high school bowling season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Theresa Cheever (6th season)
Last season — 9-2 (2,685.3)
Returning letterwinners — Jenna Wagner (sr., 165 average), Beth Johll (jr., 150), Erin Langel (soph., 174), Zoe Schultz (soph., 177).
Promising newcomers — Libby Leach (fr.), Kirsten Mitchell
Mustangs in college — Natalie Leach and Kassidy Gerken bowl at Hawkeye Community College
Outlook — The Mustangs must replace former state champion Natalie Leach and Kassidy Gerken, who were stalwarts in the lineup throughout their high school careers. But Cheever likes the work this group put in during the offseason, and believes Hempstead can surprise some people in the Mississippi Valley Conference and at the state level.
SENIOR
Coach — Lisa Wehrspann (1st season)
Last season — 11-13, 8th at Iowa Class 3A state tournament
Returning letterwinners —Alexis Scheffert (sr., 176 average), Abriana Berwanger (jr., 179 average), Emma Clancy (jr., 159), Kathryn Clancy Lincicum (sr.), Brooke Poll (jr.), Ella Pregler (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Morgan Bettcher (fr.)
Outlook — The Rams must replace Sydni Kirk and Sara Swift from a squad that finished eighth at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament. Wehrspann takes over from Ken Gerken, who recently took over the Clarke University bowling program. With Scheffert, Clancy and Berwanger back from the state qualifying team, the Rams figure to be a player in the Mississippi Valley Conference race again and should be in contention for another state appearance.
WAHLERT
Coach — Tom Kramer
Last season — 4-10, 2,387 average, 4th at Iowa Class 1A state tournament
Returning veterans —Lola Grap (jr., 150 average), Emily Kasal (sr., 155).
Promising newcomers — Abbie Beutin (jr.), Hannah Busch (jr.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles graduated five of the six bowlers who competed in the Iowa Class 1A state tournament, including regional champion Mary Edwards. Kramer will look to Grap, who has developed into a standout bowler, to lead a young group. Kramer believes this group will continue to make strides throughout the season and be ready to make a run at the postseason tournament.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Kay Heiberger (11th season, 93-19 overall)
Last season — 21-5-4, 2,720 average
Top returning bowlers — Rylie Bergfeld (jr., 159 average), Grace Kramer (sr., 167), Olivia Neyen (sr., 180), Sara Horsfield (jr., 164), Lanie Konzen (jr., 164).
Promising newcomers — Hannah Kluesner (soph.), Brooklyn Neyen (soph.), Ceci Daley (soph.), Sam Neuses (soph.), Kirsten Butcher (fr.), Erica Wilson (sr.).
Outlook — The Bobcats expect to be a contender in the Mississippi Valley Conference again and should make a run at a return trip to the state tournament in February. Several of the Bobcats’ top bowlers have competed together for a few years and work well as a unit. Neuses is a transfer student who carries a solid average. Olivia Neyen underwent back surgery at the end of last year but has returned to be one of the Bobcats’ top bowlers.