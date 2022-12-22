Morgan Bettcher sensed a little déjà vu when she walked into May City Bowl in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday.
She just knew it would be her night.
The senior broke Dubuque Senior’s girls series record with a 258-242—500 in helping the Rams set the program team record for most pins in a 3,043-2,538 victory over Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Jessica McGrath set the previous mark of 487 in 2014, and the Rams shattered the team mark of 2,955 set two years ago at the state tournament.
“I’m so happy, especially with this being my senior year, because I always wanted to set at least one record at Senior,” said Bettcher, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week. “It’s very exciting. But, at the same time, it’s kind of scary because I know it might not last that long. We have so many good girls on our team, someone might just come up from behind me and get it. But, no matter who it is, I know I’ll be proud of them.”
Bettcher had an air of confidence about her when she arrived at the center Friday night.
“She walked in and said, ‘I remember being here the last time. These are my lanes, and I’m going to kick butt,’” Senior coach Peggy Leibfried said. “They were all ready to bowl when they got there, and they were throwing strikes right from the start. You could tell they were feeling it, because they were just on fire. There was a lot of high-fiving going on the whole time.
“It got them even more fired up when they found out we have (Mississippi Valley Conference) divisionals there this year.”
As a freshman, Bettcher made her varsity debut at May City Bowl and shot games in the 200s.
“I don’t exactly know what it is, but I can throw my ball how I like to throw it there, and it always seems to hit the pocket perfectly,” Bettcher said. “I just feel comfortable there. We all do. We just know how to bowl there, and we know exactly how to fix things if they’re going wrong.”
Bettcher carried a 168.06 average in helping the Rams reach the Iowa Class 3A state tournament last season. Her performance on Friday boosted her average to 179.1 to rank 14th in Class 3A.
“She had a really good year as a junior, but what really made the difference for this year was joining a summer league to keep that momentum going,” Leibfried said. “It’s really nice to see she’s been able to maintain it. And her whole mindset is so much better. In the past, she’s had a tendency to get in her own head, but this year she said right away, ‘I’m going to have a better attitude all the way around.’ And she has.”
Bettcher said she focused on the fundamentals during the summer. That included a knee bend during her follow through that has led to more consistency.
“It made a huge difference,” she said. “I used to just basically drop it a few feet down the lane, but now it’s more like I set it out there. I feel more comfortable and more confident in where it’s going to go.”
It helps to have a deep lineup around her, and the Rams boast five bowlers among the top 19 averages in Class 3A. Alison Hedrick leads the way with a 179.5 for 13th, while Jaquelyn Hochrein ranks 15th at 176.6, Mackenzie Lang ranks 17th at 170.3, and Clara Pregler ranks 19th at 167.7.
As a team, Senior ranks sixth in Class 3A with a 2,658.40 average.
“We all kind of bowl the same, so we know how to help each other,” Bettcher said. “Plus, we’re all supportive of one another and we all do such a great job of cheering, which hypes us up.”
