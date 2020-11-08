Six area teams qualified for an abbreviated Wisconsin football postseason, and four earned No. 1 seeds in their regional pods.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association on Saturday released automatically seeded brackets for six divisions to play two rounds of playoffs. The state will not crown state champions during this pandemic-stricken season, but instead will celebrate 49 regional champions.
Potosi/Cassville and River Ridge qualified in Division 6, while Darlington and Lancaster are in the same Division 5 regional. Mineral Point is in a separate D-5 pod and Prairie du Chien qualified in Division 4.
Top-seeded Potosi/Cassville will host No. 4 DeSoto in next weeks’ regional semifinal. No. 2-seed River Ridge hosts No. 3 Highland with the winners facing off a week later for a regional championship.
Darlington earned the top seed in its D-5 pod and will host No. 4 La Crosse Aquinas in one semifinal while No. 2 Lancaster hosts No. 3 Melrose-Mindoro in the opposing semifinal.
Mineral Point also earned a No. 1 seed in Division 5. The Pointers will host Palmyra-Eagle in the semifinals. The winner would play either No. 3 Waterloo or No. 2 Cambridge.
Prairie du Chien is the area’s fourth No. 1 seed. The Blackhawks host Westby in their Division 4 semifinal with the winner facing either No. 3 Viroqua or No. 2 Nekoosa.
Teams that lose in the regional semifinals are able to play the regional’s other remaining team for a sort of consolation game. Teams that did not qualify for the postseason are allowed to schedule games each of the next two weeks.