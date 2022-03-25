Gold medals were aplenty last year as Dubuque Wahlert brought home a state team title, Dubuque Hempstead a conference championship, and a Western Dubuque sprinter stole the show at the Blue Oval.
Many of these athletes are back on the track this season, as the city schools gear up for another run towards Des Moines.
A capsule preview of the city girls track & field teams competing in the Mississippi Valley Conference:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Head coach — Scott Steepleton (9th season)
Returning veterans — Keelee Leitzen (soph., distance); Emma Hilkin (sr., sprinter); Emily Klein (sr., sprinter); Julia Gehl (soph., distance); Natalie Schlichte (jr., distance); Brooke O’Brien (jr., distance); Maddie Leeser (soph., sprinter); Natasha Freiburger (sr., sprinter); Mya Curry (soph., sprinter); Gillian Jaeger (sr., sprinter)
Promising newcomers — Alayna Darter (fr., sprints); Evie Henneberry (fr., distance); Camdyn Kay (soph., distance); Addison Wright (fr., sprinter)
Outlook — The Mustangs return a wealth of talent from last year’s squad that won the MVC Valley conference title and finished 11th at the state meet. Leitzen was the MVC athlete of the year and racked up four medals at state. Hilkin, Klein, Gehl, Schlichte, and O’Brien also were state medalists, while Curry, Jaeger, Freiburger, and Leeser qualified for state, so Hempstead is poised for another strong showing this spring.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Head coach — Tracy Demerath (4th season)
Returning veterans — Breen Duffy (sr., thrower); Jayda Gooch (sr., sprinter); Ali Edmonds (sr., sprinter); Zoee Moore (sr., sprinter); Molly Gilligan (soph., sprinter); Kaitlyn Miller (soph., distance); Leah Klapatauskas (soph., distance); Lucie Lambe (sr., jumps)
Promising newcomers — Sophie Link (soph., sprinter); Claire Hoyer (fr., distance); Emily Gorton (fr., distance)
Outlook — The Rams will be well-rounded with returning state qualifiers in all facets. Gooch, Edmonds, Moore, and Gilligan qualified for the state meet as sprinters; Duffy in the shot put; and Lambe in the long jump. Miller and Klapatauskas qualified for the Drake Relays and state as distance runners. Distance will continue to be a strength for Senior, but some up-and-coming sprinters will also have the ability to score points.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Head coach — Tim Berning (17th season)
Returning veterans — Tessa Berning (sr., sprinter); Rylee Steffen (soph., sprinter); Ella Olberding (sr., sprinter); Megan McDonald (jr., sprinter); Mia Kunnert (sr., sprinter); Alana Duggan (sr., distance); Ellie Meyer (sr., distance); Ellie Kirby (sr., distance); Jamie Schmid (sr., distance); Josie Belken (jr., distance); Abby Horsfall (soph., thrower)
Promising newcomers — Naomi Duehr (fr.); Lauren McClimon (fr.); Olivia Donovan (fr.); Brielle Berning (fr.); Bella Eisbach (fr.); Emma Donovan (jr.); Bailey Welu (jr.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles return several athletes from last year’s Class 3A state championship team. Tessa Berning, Steffen, McDonald, Kunnert, Duggan, Meyer, and Schmid all played a part in continuing Wahlert’s relay dominance at the state meet, with its record-breaking 27th relay gold last year. With great team chemistry and a team that has a mindset to be the best in the state, look for the Golden Eagles to make a run at back-to-back titles.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Head coach — Josie Limmex (11th season)
Returning veterans — Audrey Biermann (sr., sprinter); Lily Boge (sr., distance); Alyssa Klein (soph., distance); Gabby Kaiser (jr., distance); Sammy Recker (sr., sprinter); Erica Ernzen (jr., sprinter); Jessica Veach (jr., sprinter); Brynn Walters (soph., sprinter)
Outlook — A six-time state medalist, Biermann returns for her senior season after a record-breaking junior campaign that saw her win four gold medals at last year’s state meet. Recker and Walters joined Biermann on the gold-medal winning sprint medley team. Klein and Kaiser were also state medalists, while Boge, Ernzen, and Veach were qualifiers. Last year’s success has spawned a huge group of underclassmen to go out for track, which should provide a nice mix of youthful talent and veteran leadership.